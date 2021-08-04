Villagers and crafting in Tribes of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard, the action survival RPG by Norsfell, takes inspiration from Nordic mythologies.

The game, recently released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, puts players in a co-op world (up to ten). They must fight against hordes of enemies, including the giants, while gathering resources and crafting items.

NPCs, too, are essential for crafting in Tribes of Midgard.

Villagers and their crafting skills in Tribes of Midgard

The game consists of five NPCs, each with a unique and deep backstory.

Dagný the Seeress

Skill - Healing

Dagný the Seeress is the healer in the player’s village in Tribes of Midgard. She can heal the tribe every two minutes.

According to the lore, Dagný found her way to the village that housed the Seed of Yggdrasil when she was a child and claimed that she saw it in a vision. She nurtured the Seed of Yggdrasil and was rewarded with divine vision.

Steinar the Blacksmith

Skill - Weapons and Shield Blacksmith

Steinar the Blacksmith is one of the residential blacksmiths in the player’s village in Tribes of Midgard. He can craft weapons, tools, and shields.

The backbone of many raiding parties, Steinar was annoyed with the brittle steel he and his Viking companions faced enemies with. After breaking his fifth ax of the day, Steinar claims he dreamed of the Sons of Ivaldi, the legendary dwarven forge masters of Niðavellir.

He posited that their weapons were unlike anything he had ever seen. That’s when he vowed to dedicate his life to forging weapons.

Steinar’s Station/Workshop Level 2 upgrade requires 250 Souls.

Borghild the Armorer

Skill - Armor Blacksmith

Borghild the Armorer is another residential blacksmith in the player’s village in Tribes of Midgard. He can craft armor for gamers.

According to the in-game lore, there are none tougher than Borghild. A wayfaring armorer, he was welcomed with open arms as the villagers desperately needed defensive gear to protect the Seed of Yggdrasil.

Staring at the divine tree for countless days and nights is said to have revealed some incredible designs to the young crafter.

Ölvir the Trapper

Skill - Portion brewing

Ölvir the Trapper is the local brewer of the player’s village in Tribes of Midgard. He can brew different portions for consumption.

As a brilliant alchemist and Trap maker, Ölvir’s services were in high demand throughout Midgard. Luckily, he found his way to the village, where he found comfort in the Seed and uses it for inspiration to experiment with potent new concoctions.

As his latest test subject, it’s always a gamble to see whether his inventions will heal players or make them explode. Either way, they work.

Eyrún the Tinker

Skill - Trading

Eyrún the Tinker is the local trader in the player’s village in Tribes of Midgard. Users can interact with her to trade resources.

Eyrún, cast away from a faraway land, was initially taken in by the village to help gather materials. She quickly demonstrated a skill for making tools, refining ingredients, and crafting constructions with blinding speed.

