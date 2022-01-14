"Trumped me with death": Slime and stavvybaby have a hilarious back-and-forth on AustinShow's 'Love or Host'

Anthony "Slime" Bruno and Stavros “stavvybaby” Halkias were involved in a hilarious back and forth during the recent episode of Rajj “AustinShow” Patel’s Love or Host podcast.

AustinShow invited multiple creators, including "Jack Manifold," "RichWCampbell" and "CrazySlick." The streamers were asked about the one person they wanted to go on a trip with.

Slime responded with his mother, who unfortunately expired around a decade ago. Stavvybaby claimed that he also wanted to take his mother, leading to a hilarious exchange between the two streamers.

During the rather hilarious event, stavvybaby jokingly said:

“Dude, my mom just broke her arm I was about to say my mom but you fucking trumped me with death. A broken arm has got nothing on death!”

Slime and stavvybaby get into hilarious exchange during recent 'Love or Host' podcast episode

AustinShow’s Love or Host podcast regularly receives popular content creators as guests. The game show involves a group of players, who are eliminated one by one, along with a main contestant who is a bachelor.

Each eliminated player reveals whether they chose “love,” which means he or she is interested in the main contestant. In case they chose “host,” it means that they were simply looking to be hosted on the show.

The final player gets to go on a date with the contestant if they chose “love.” The eliminations are decided by the viewers of the show. The latest episode included a question where the participants had to decide who they wanted to take on a trip with.

Anthony answered first, and chose his late mother:

“I would go on a trip with my late mother. My mom died around 10 years ago, so.”

Needless to say, the rest of the participants fell silent for some time. However, stavvybaby responded and claimed that he was about to choose his mother as well.

The participants immediately burst into laughter as stavvybaby eventually decided to change his answer slightly. He said:

“Here is my real answer. I would take Slime’s mother to the trip.”

Needless to say, the group could hardly contain themselves and burst into laughter again. Slime seemed to especially find the exchange hilarious, and revealed that his mother was only 4' 11.

The group eventually moved on and continued with the show. RichWCampbell ended up winning and finished as the final contestant. The creator had chosen “love” and ended up winning.

