TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Jash, is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community.

He runs a popular YouTube channel called TWO-SIDE GAMERS alongside TSG Ritik. The channel has over 7.02 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at TSG Jash's Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash's lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 6993 squad matches and has won on 1653 occasions, making his win rate 23.63%. He has accumulated 16589 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 2498 games and has 255 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 10.20%. With 4918 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19 in this mode.

TSG Jash has also won 113 of the 1351 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.36%. He has registered 3132 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

TSG Jash's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Jash has played 59 squad games and has triumphed in 8 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.55%. In the process, he has bagged 89 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.74.

The YouTuber has also played 6 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has killed 19 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

TSG Jash has played 4 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 2 of them, making his win rate 50.00%. He has 24 frags at a K/D ratio of 12.00 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

TSG Jash's YouTube channel

As mentioned above, TSG Jash runs a YouTube channel called TWO-SIDE GAMERS alongside TSG Ritik. The duo started posting videos on the streaming platform back in October 2018.

They currently have 1114 videos on their channel and boast a subscriber count of 7.02 million.

Click here to visit their channel.

TSG Jash's social media handles

TSG Jash is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his account.

