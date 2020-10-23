TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Two-Side Gamers is one of the most subscribed YouTube channels in India, where you can find content around Free Fire. They have more than 5.87 million subscribers, 411k of which have come in the last 30 days.

This channel is co-owned and run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka. Both are immensely popular among the players. In this article, we take a look at Ritik’s in-game details.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124975352, and his present in-game name is TSG冬RITIK. He is also the leader of the TSG Army guild.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Ritik has played 9712 squad matches and remained unbeaten on 1998 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.57%. The YouTuber has bagged just over 23400 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.03.

The streamer has played 2278 duo matches and has 251 first-place finishes that comes down to a win percentage of 11.01%. In this process, Ritik has also secured 4332 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.14.

Lastly, in 843 solo matches, he has 53 Booyahs, also eliminating 1630 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.06. He has also managed a win ratio of 6.28%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik has played 13 squad games and has a win tally of five, translating to a win rate of 38.46%. He has also amassed 54 kills at an incredible K/D ratio of 6.75.

(Note: The stats used have been recorded at the time of writing this article. The numbers might change as the player plays further matches)

His YouTube channel

TSG Ritik and TSG Jash started their channel back in October 2018, and within a span of two years, they have uploaded over 947 videos. They have more than 715 million views combined, of which 64.82 million have come in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit the channel.

His settings

You can watch the video below to view his settings.

His social media

Ritik is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

