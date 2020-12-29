TSG Ritik's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country and more

TSG Ritik, aka Ritik Jain, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube.

He runs the YouTube channel, TWO-SIDE GAMERS, with Jash Dhoka, who is known by his in-game alias, TSG Jash.

This article takes a look at TSG Ritik's in-game Free Fire ID, real-life stats, and more.

TSG Ritik's real name and Free Fire ID

TSG Ritik's real name is Ritik Jain and his Free Fire ID is 124975352.

TSG Ritik's Free Fire stats

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik's Free Fire Lifetime stats

In the lifetime squad mode, TSG Ritik has played 10343 matches and has emerged victorious in 2117 of them, translating to a win rate of 34.42%. He has secured 24848 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

In the lifetime duo mode, the popular content creator has played 2290 matches and bagged 252 victories with a win rate of 31.53%. With a K/D ratio of 2.15, he has secured 4375 kills in this mode.

TSG Ritik has also played 845 matches in the lifetime solo mode and has won on 53 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 34.67%. He has secured 1635 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik's Free Fire Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season of Free Fire, TSG Ritik has only played squad ranked matches. He has played 45 games and has secured 7 victories, translating to a win rate of 24.44%. He has secured 152 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.00.

TSG Ritik's YouTube channel

As mentioned before, TSG Ritik's YouTube channel is called TWO-SIDE GAMERS and is co-owned by TSG Jash, aka Jash Dhoka. Their channel currently has an impressive subscriber count of 6.67 million.

TSG Ritik's social media accounts

He also has another official Instagram account called TWO-SIDE GAMERS.

