TSM Myth defends Symfunhy after his “N-Word” clip goes viral, guarantees that he did not use the word

A live stream clip where Twitch streamer Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier allegedly used the N-word during an interaction with Ali “TSM Myth” Kabbani has recently gone viral.
Most people who've seen the clip believe that Symfuhny used the N-word. The streamer himself has denied the claims and posted a long statement on Twitter.
The statement has divided the internet, with most people of the belief that Symfuhny was just trying to save face. TSM Myth has since stepped forward and defended his fellow streamer. He said that Symfuhny did not use the N-word even if it sounded that way to viewers.
TSM Myth defends Symfuhny, accused of using the “N-word”
Here's what TSM Myth had to say:
“Sym did not say the N-word dude. Even though we heard it, he didn’t say it. I am gonna keep it real dude. Symfuhny has the behavioural pattern of a 12-year-old child. The kid’s awkward, scrawny, weak, bad at FPS games, and then on top of that, he doesn’t know how to speak proper English.”
Myth had more to say on the matter:
"He genuinely mumbled up some words, and it came out like that. If Symfuhny by rare chance did slip [up], I would be the first person to be having a conversation with [him] about why he cannot use that word.”
Most people who saw the clip were left with little doubt. Symfuhny has vehemently maintained that he did not use the word and said it is not in his vocabulary.
He appeared to know of the racial connotations that the word carries and said that he'd never use it. He apparently muttered some words that sounded like the N-word.
Most people on the internet are still convinced that Symfuhny used the N-word. Symfuhny’s fans will be hoping that Myth's statements are true, but the tide is currently against him.