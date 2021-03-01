TSM Myth defends Symfunhy after his “N-Word” clip goes viral, guarantees that he did not use the word

A live stream clip where Twitch streamer Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier allegedly used the N-word during an interaction with Ali “TSM Myth” Kabbani has recently gone viral.

Most people who've seen the clip believe that Symfuhny used the N-word. The streamer himself has denied the claims and posted a long statement on Twitter.

The statement has divided the internet, with most people of the belief that Symfuhny was just trying to save face. TSM Myth has since stepped forward and defended his fellow streamer. He said that Symfuhny did not use the N-word even if it sounded that way to viewers.

TSM Myth defends Symfuhny, accused of using the “N-word”

Here's what TSM Myth had to say:

“Sym did not say the N-word dude. Even though we heard it, he didn’t say it. I am gonna keep it real dude. Symfuhny has the behavioural pattern of a 12-year-old child. The kid’s awkward, scrawny, weak, bad at FPS games, and then on top of that, he doesn’t know how to speak proper English.”

Myth had more to say on the matter:

"He genuinely mumbled up some words, and it came out like that. If Symfuhny by rare chance did slip [up], I would be the first person to be having a conversation with [him] about why he cannot use that word.”

Most people who saw the clip were left with little doubt. Symfuhny has vehemently maintained that he did not use the word and said it is not in his vocabulary.

He appeared to know of the racial connotations that the word carries and said that he'd never use it. He apparently muttered some words that sounded like the N-word.

There’s a clip going around of Symfuhny potentially using the n word on stream. Although it may sound clear, waiting for a statement before tossing around the 100% accusation. FaZe Swagg has even responded to the clip. pic.twitter.com/HhskNECjzs — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 28, 2021

This is why context is important. If this was something he routinely says around his friends of color why would it have been so surprising to them? It’s clear he doesn’t, and didn’t. Myth and Shady were both confused. You could say anything is “convenient” in hindsight. — luke skywater (@LukeSkywater22) February 27, 2021

Seeing regulars in the community think of all people symfuhny would say some shit like that is mind blowing LMAO — Jordan (@j_craig8) February 27, 2021

Most people on the internet are still convinced that Symfuhny used the N-word. Symfuhny’s fans will be hoping that Myth's statements are true, but the tide is currently against him.