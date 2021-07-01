Tucker in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Everything you need to know 

Animal Crossing games have always been the home to a whole roster of wholesome characters. Animal Crossing titles provide a relaxing getaway into a rich community life, and these characters make it all the more fun for the players. In certain ways, this diverse bag of characters, with their varying personalities, make the community experience almost realistic.

One such character is Tucker, the lazy elephant villager. However, his skin seems to have a furry texture, unlike elephants, meaning that he might as well be a mammoth. Interestingly, Tusker even looks straight out of an episode of Flintstones in his seemingly prehistoric outfit. Even his primary goal in life is to become an archeologist.

His name is most likely a variant of the word 'tusker,' as in the alpha of an elephant herd. Or it might refer to the fact that "tucker" is Australian slang for "food" or "a meal". Given his lazy personality marked by an affinity towards food, the latter seems like a strong possibility.

Meet the lazy (and possibly prehistoric) elephant from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tucker

Most of the players love Tucker as he is one of the friendliest villagers in the game. The Animal Crossing community usually has a partiality towards lazy villagers when it comes to making friends. This is probably because lazy villagers don't sweat the small stuff in life, and their laid-back outlook towards life resonates with many players.

Tucker is no exception, and he can be a great companion to talk about food, comics, or superheroes. Furthermore, he also enjoys partaking in the usual hobbies, which usually involve relaxation or activities involving food, like fishing.

In general, lazy villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons get along with almost anyone in the game and seldom get into conflict. Tucker gets along well with normal, peppy, smug and sisterly villagers, and occasionally with the cranky villagers in the game.

However, he might end up annoying the jock and the snooty villagers in the game, who in general, do not approve of his laid back lifestyle.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod