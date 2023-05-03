5 turn-based games to look out for in the PlayStation 5

Turn-based video games provide a distinctive experience that demands strategy, perseverance, and creativity, from epic RPG adventures to tactical combat. The PlayStation 5 has given us some of the best turn-based games, each of which stands out from other games due to its gameplay mechanics, plot, and stunning graphics.

This article will elaborate more upon five of the best turn-based games that can be played on PlayStation 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Fuga: Melodies of Steel and 4 other turn-based games to look out for in the PlayStation 5

5) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an action-adventure RPG with a gripping narrative that follows Ichiban Kasuga's mission as he pursues revenge after being betrayed by his clan. The game's red-light district, which has wacky characters, side missions, and mini-games, is based on a fictionalized version of Tokyo.

Players can tactically position their party members to outwit their opponents during battles, which take place on a grid-like structure. The game has a jobs system that lets players alter the job classes of their characters, which affects their skills and playing style. Many different job classes are available, such as musicians, cooks, and fortune tellers. This is a game to check out on PlayStation 5 if you enjoy RPGs and action-adventure titles.

4) The Hand of Merlin

The Hand of Merlin is a turn-based game uniquely blending Arthurian legend and sci-fi elements. Players assume the roles of a team of heroes who must traverse time and space to save the end of the world. The game also has a permadeath mechanism, which means it is eternal if a hero dies in battle.

Players must manage their heroes' resources outside battle as they travel across diverse settings and interact with various NPCs. These resources include food, water, and ammo. The "Chaos" mechanism in the game also monitors how much of an impact the player has on the timeline. Events become more uncertain as the player causes more chaos, which could have disastrous consequences.

3) Fuga: Melodies of Steel

The way tactical warfare and rhythm-based gameplay are combined in Fuga: Melodies of Steel makes it stand out from other turn-based games. Players take control of a group of children who travel through a war-torn world in enormous mechs known as Taranis to save their families.

The efficiency of the player's attacks is determined by a rhythm-based mini-game that they must keep track of while using their mechs' abilities and weapons to beat opponent mechs. In addition, players must control the energy levels of their mechs and decide which course of action to follow, given the given situation. Apart from combat, players can interact with NPCs, explore the game's world, and make decisions that impact the plot and ending.

2)The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a turn-based game filled with humor in which the story of the game centers on a group of outcast explorers who set out on a mission to recover the Amulet of Chaos, a powerful artifact. Players can control a group of up to seven characters in battle, and they must navigate a dungeon filled with traps, puzzles, and mysteries.

These interactions are where the game's humor shines, with witty banter and subtle references to older RPGs. The game also has a unique system for character growth that lets players choose how to level up a character's skills in different ways. Players can now customize their party to fit their unique playstyle and preferences.

1) Ruined King: A League of Legends

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story takes place in the Runeterran universe and follows a group of champions as they set out on a mission to defeat a mysterious character known as the Ruined King.

Players control a group of up to three champions in combat, each with a unique playstyle. The game has a tactical turn-based combat system that enables players to combine the powers of their champions for deadly outcomes. Additionally, the game has an "overcharged" system that compensates players for taking chances and making calculated decisions. Players must engage with NPCs, solve riddles, and explore Runeterra outside combat to advance the story.

The game's magnificent soundtrack and gorgeous visuals perfectly capture the spirit of the League of Legends world.

The PlayStation 5 has an excellent collection of turn-based games that will appeal to genre lovers. Each game offers a distinctive experience, from grand RPG quests to strategic combat. If you enjoy turn-based games, check out these games and explore new worlds to conquer using your strategic skills.

