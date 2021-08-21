Who are the voice actors in Twelve Minutes?

Twelve Minutes was released this week on August 19 and players can get their hands on a brand new single-player thriller. One of the major draws for Twelve Minutes is its immaculate voice cast.

Considering the game takes place in a condensed time loop, there aren't a ton of different characters. Rather, there are three that players will have their eye on throughout their time in the game. The player-character is the husband, who is voiced by James McAvoy. The actor is known for his roles in the X-Men franchise, Split and many others.

Next up is actress Daisy Ridley, who plays the wife of the main character. Despite dying in this scenario, she is continuously brought back into the time loop and is a key component of the game. Ridley donned the role of Rey in the latest Star Wars trilogy.

The third major character is the intruder who causes all of the problems in the story. The entire burden of solving these issues falls on the husband. Willem Dafoe plays the intruder, who also happens to be a detective.

He is known for roles in movies like Spider-Man (2002), The Lighthouse, John Wick and many more. He's also no stranger to voice acting as he voiced Gill in Finding Nemo.

What is the story behind Twelve Minutes?

Twelve Minutes is unlike many of the major AAA games that are released on the console, and rather focuses on interactive single-player gameplay.

It's a thriller that takes place in a span of twelve minutes, and players need to use clues to figure out what went wrong while changing course.

The Twelve Minutes game website has a description to prepare players before they get into the experience:

"You take the role of the husband, on what should be a romantic evening with your wife. The night turns into a nightmare when a police detective breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and beats you to death. Only for you to find yourself immediately returned to the exact moment you opened the front door, stuck in a TWELVE-MINUTE time loop, doomed to relive the same terror again and again… Unless you can find a way to use the knowledge of what’s coming to change the outcome and break the loop."

Twelve Minutes became available to play on PC and Xbox platforms from 19 August 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul