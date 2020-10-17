Of late, Twitch has become somewhat infamous for doling out controversial suspensions and bans. According to Dr DisRespect, Twitch has till date not released the precise reason because of which he was banned. The official statement specified that the Doc had violated the terms of service, and no further information has been made available.

Other decisions have also come under the scanner over recent times. Leafy’s ban from Twitch saw quite a few other content creators call Twitch out for their ‘double standards’. Moreover, Twitch as an organization, has also come under fire in recent months due to the plethora of employees who have come out to complain about the toxic environment.

Finally, there is the criticism that Twitch has received due to having alleged child abuser ‘Onision’ as a partner streamer. All these decisions have made people question the organization’s decision making bodies, especially with respect to bans and suspensions.

Twitch bans streamer who exposed 'Cat breeding' after receiving a legal notice from Breeders

Recently, Twitch streamer Alisha 12287 was inexplicably banned from the platform. Alisha was primarily a Runescape streamer, with more than 130,000 followers on the platform. Recently however, most of her streamer were of the ‘Just Chatting’ genre, while she also played games such as Among Us.

Image Credits: Alisha 12287, Twitch

Now, Twitch gives out hundreds of bans every month, and most of them are not even talked about. However, Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, also known as Destiny, recently shed light on the reason of the ban. In a recent stream that has now been deleted, Alisha had exposed a kitten breeding mill, where cats were being kept in inhumane conditions.

According to Destiny, the lawyers of the breeding mill had apparently sent a letter to Twitch, which is what eventually got Alisha banned. In his own words, he said the following.

"Do you guys know that stream Alisha did a while ago, about that kitty mill, on Twitch. Apparently, their lawyers sent Twitch a letter and got her fucking banned.”

You can get a detailed look at Destiny’s claims in the following video.

In addition to the above accusations, the breeder in question has even tried to contact Alisha on Twitter, leading to the following exchange on Twitter.

Needless to say, the incident calls for immediate action from Twitch, and is the latest decision related to bans that has come under the scanner.