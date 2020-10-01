Twitch introduces a new 'Unban Request' option and streamers are not happy

Twitch is facing backlash from its streamers over the introduction of a new feature; now where have we heard that before ?
The Amazon-owned streaming platform has recently been going through quite a rough patch, courtesy of its recent policy changes and its affinity to hand out questionable bans.
In addition to that, Twitch has also been condemned for its recent attempt to promote Hispanic Heritage Month as well as its decision to try out mid-stream ads.
And if that was not enough, the platform has now gone ahead and introduced a controversial new 'Unban Request' option:
Through this new option, banned users will now be allowed to make an appeal for themselves as it will allow them to communicate with chat moderators.
While this may be helpful for those who have been slapped with unjust bans, this also means that problematic elements which have been weeded out can once again make their way into Twitch chats.
This new feature has invited a significant amount of backlash online as streamers fail to see its relevance and appear to be aggrieved at the fact that this can be utilised as just another tool of harassment.
Twitch keeps on missing the mark
This is not the first time that Twitch has invoked the ire of the streaming community.
The platform seems to be experiencing a severe management crisis as there appears to be a clear discrepancy between their authoritarian and questionable policies vis-a-vis the demands of the streaming community.
From facing flak for its skewed ban policy to failing to take stringent action against proven offenders at times, the purple platform is certainly not enjoying a purple patch. Keeping in mind its recent 'Unban' option, not only will this allow banned creators to possibly return but it might also end up becoming a major headache for streamers and their respective chat mods.
Check out some of the reactions online as outraged streamers responded to Twitch's new 'Unban Request' option and raised pertinent questions about harassment:
As outrage continues to grow, it remains to be seen what ultimately unfolds when it comes to assessing the longevity and long-term impact of Twitch's new Unban feature.