Twitch introduces a new 'Unban Request' option and streamers are not happy

Twitch is facing backlash from its streamers over the introduction of a new feature; now where have we heard that before ?

The Amazon-owned streaming platform has recently been going through quite a rough patch, courtesy of its recent policy changes and its affinity to hand out questionable bans.

In addition to that, Twitch has also been condemned for its recent attempt to promote Hispanic Heritage Month as well as its decision to try out mid-stream ads.

And if that was not enough, the platform has now gone ahead and introduced a controversial new 'Unban Request' option:

📢 Hey Mods!



We've added a widget in Mod View that lets you manage unban requests. Channel banned users can submit an appeal through the Chat column, which you can review and take action on, anonymously.



We'll be bringing the ability to send unban requests to mobile soon! pic.twitter.com/C79dN68YCc — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) September 30, 2020

Through this new option, banned users will now be allowed to make an appeal for themselves as it will allow them to communicate with chat moderators.

While this may be helpful for those who have been slapped with unjust bans, this also means that problematic elements which have been weeded out can once again make their way into Twitch chats.

This new feature has invited a significant amount of backlash online as streamers fail to see its relevance and appear to be aggrieved at the fact that this can be utilised as just another tool of harassment.

I'd prefer if Twitch let the banned think about what they did instead of opening up an avenue of communication between moderator and the banned which will most likely lead to more harassment on the platform. https://t.co/rwNFmVj9dI — SteeScribbles (@SteeScribbles) October 1, 2020

Advertisement

Twitch keeps on missing the mark

This is not the first time that Twitch has invoked the ire of the streaming community.

The platform seems to be experiencing a severe management crisis as there appears to be a clear discrepancy between their authoritarian and questionable policies vis-a-vis the demands of the streaming community.

From facing flak for its skewed ban policy to failing to take stringent action against proven offenders at times, the purple platform is certainly not enjoying a purple patch. Keeping in mind its recent 'Unban' option, not only will this allow banned creators to possibly return but it might also end up becoming a major headache for streamers and their respective chat mods.

Check out some of the reactions online as outraged streamers responded to Twitch's new 'Unban Request' option and raised pertinent questions about harassment:

Will there be a cooldown?



Meaning, the person asks to be unbanned, gets denied, it should be a good long time (if ever) before they could re-request.



Otherwise, it's just a direct line to the mods to further harass them, even the ones with whispers turned off. — Moblord (@moblordTV) September 30, 2020

for real 🙄 it's almost like people were banned for a reason, why let them get another word in?? — sierradawn 🌄 (@Sierradawnx3) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

Will the streamers have the ability to disable this? — Tolley (@TolleyPlays) September 30, 2020

They're banned for a reason ... — Anthony (@TheAntt_) September 30, 2020

Also seriously @Twitch, why the heck give us a system for trolls to harass our mods to be unbanned which we definitely DO NOT want when you can't even be arsed to give us the mudder fluffing Trans Tag thousands of us asked for!?!? — Tavi The Wolfess🐺 (@tavi_wolf) September 30, 2020

Seems a bit pointless. This feature could easily be abused to harass mods & streamers.



Regardless, mod view at the moment is hard to use; the features in there are useful in concept, but it isn't fully optimized. Why add onto an already messy layout? — Makorie "Please Vote" Jones (@MakorieTV) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

I cannot think of a single time I have ever unbanned someone that it has ended well. Unless there is a mod on an insane power trip, people aren't banned for no reason. Why would I want to deal with someone who was banned harassing me through DM AND ban appeals?? — Kaitlyn (@ItsMsMoony) September 30, 2020

yeah this is just a new harassment lane. Super cool to see — Matt Caulder (@MattCaulder) September 30, 2020

I get that some streams may want this but hopefully there's a way to turn it off as well so everyone can be comfortable! IMO that would be the best way to move forwards on something like this. Especially for those who already feel unsafe, uncomfortable and get attacked — UnicornHair (@UnicornHairz) September 30, 2020

This is great, now I can harass streamers even after I’ve been banned. Thanks Twitch! https://t.co/FVLwhFtRZe — (🔴 LIVE) Hugo Moroux (@HugoMoroux) September 30, 2020

As outrage continues to grow, it remains to be seen what ultimately unfolds when it comes to assessing the longevity and long-term impact of Twitch's new Unban feature.