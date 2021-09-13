Twitch's reduced offers to big streamers might be the reason behind the mass exodus

Twitch has recently seen a mass exodus of some of its biggest streamers, including the likes of TimTheTatman and DrLupo. Both streamers have now shifted to streaming their content on YouTube Gaming, which has given rise to a huge debate within the community.

While streamers like Valkyrae revealed that the reason behind their switch was more creative freedom, others like DrLupo frankly stated that YouTube offered more attractive deals.

Recent information also suggests that Twitch is not very streamer-friendly for big streamers in terms of money.

Twitch employee reveals that deals become a lot less lucrative for big Twitch streamers

Recent information from an anonymous Twitch employee has revealed that YouTube's deals seem to attract big streamers due to the fact that Twitch's deals became less streamer-friendly. Allegedly, Twitch offers significantly less money to big streamers for the same amount of work.

According to Twitch insiders, DrLupo was apparently offered much less money during his latest contract renegotiation, which was also one of the prime reasons the streamer chose to quit the platform. Allegedly, Twitch had offered deals to DrLupo earlier that were more lucrative. This was because he had signed his contract around the departure of Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek. The platform was therefore desperate to retain other big names.

Ninja and Shroud had left Twitch for Mixer way back in 2019 (Image via Complex)

However, Mixer did not end up working well for either streamer, so Twitch regained its rock-solid ground as the top streaming platform. Even currently, as many big streamers shift to YouTube Gaming, Twitch retains its position as the most viewed streaming platform.

According to The Washington Post, some Twitch employees revealed,

“The public has a very uninformed perspective on Twitch’s economics.”

While Twitch is still the leading platform for streaming, YouTube does not seem to be too far behind. Big streamers making the switch from Twitch to YouTube makes better sense now, since they are getting a lot more benefits in the red halls of YouTube.

As DrLupo stated in an interview with the Post,

"Everybody's just trying to secure the bag, right? There's no shame in that. That's literally why everybody gets up and goes to work, right? So, of course, the financial situation that YouTube presented me without a doubt is like, you know, I'm secure for life. Everybody's trying to get to that point. Why would I say no to that?"

Also Read

With streamers like Valkyrae having switched to YouTube, it remains to be seen who the next streamer to announce their departure from Twitch will be.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Sabine Algur