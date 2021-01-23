Twitch says it sends all banned streamers an email; Dr Disrespect says otherwise

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV’s Twitch ban is in the news once again.

Recently, Twitch said that it sends an email explaining the reasons behind a streamer’s suspension or ban. This, obviously, led people to bring up the wildly popular streamer, whose suspension is still shrouded in mystery.

Dr Disrespect was permanently suspended from Twitch towards the end of June 2020. However, the content creator has so far claimed that the platform has not told him the precise reason for the move. He was merely told that he had been caught violating the community guidelines or “terms of service.”

Twitch when they see said questions. pic.twitter.com/U0wMaIdSYJ — Kevin Alexander (@iDizzy81) January 21, 2021

Since the ban, countless fans and content creators have had their say on the matter, with numerous conspiracy theories cropping up.

Twitch has now claimed, during the Twitch Creator Camp, that it sends a detailed explanation, via email, after deciding to suspend or ban any streamer.

I work Saturdays so for everyone still waiting for answers on why Dr. Disrespect was banned, I'll be on tomorrow and will update if/when there's news. — Shannon Liao (@Shannon_Liao) June 27, 2020

In such a scenario, fans have asked some obvious questions about Dr Disrespect’s permanent ban.

Twitch says it sends explaining every ban; fans ask questions related to Dr Disrespect

The Twitch Creator Camp is an initiative by the platform to help prospective content creators learn everything they need to know about streaming.

This includes the everyday help that people might need with the platform itself to advanced tips and tricks that content creators can use to grow quickly.

For the 2nd time Dr Disrespect has brought up being banned by Twitch after announcing his months worth of donations in June would be donated to BLM charities. He was banned in the same month which he made this announcement but I don't think he's inferring that's the reason why. pic.twitter.com/KDXCImTtxW — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 31, 2020

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 28, 2020

As seen in the clip below, a Twitch spokesperson talked about how the platform sends these emails explaining every aspect of the content creator’s suspension.

However, Dr Disrespect has claimed that they have provided no such detailed explanation to him until now.

The chat hasn’t stopped about Doc and using some of his terminology 😂 pic.twitter.com/ovNDIV96h1 — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) January 21, 2021

I can tell you this. After getting off the phone with the Sheriff's Department that has jurisdiction where the Dr. lives, he has not and was not arrested, nor ever been in custody in that jurisdiction. — Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) June 27, 2020

look: for several hours now I have been told from credible sources the reason DrDisrespect has been banned. however due to the importance and sensitivity around the subject I have refrained from going on it. i don't feel comfortable with it currently — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 27, 2020

This had led to quite a few fans losing their calm as they began asking questions during the stream itself.

Dr Disrespect has also repeatedly talked about his Twitch ban in the past few months.

Just not in a Twitch stream unfortunately 😔 — IceManIsaac (@IceManIsaac_) January 15, 2021

Ayo @Twitch ya'll screw up by saying in Creator Camp you ALWAYS give detailed explanations. You get called out for NOT giving the legend @drdisrespect an explanation so you take the VOD down? You roommates with @Activision ? — MrGlytchEZ (@EzGlytch) January 23, 2021

Various aspects of his career have been affected by the move, and the Doc has admitted to being emotional about the entire situation.

during the Twitch Creator Camp - Twitch said that when they suspend or ban account, the provide a detailed explanation why



I wonder if Dr Disrespect’s got lost in the mail 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WadbNyv7kB — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) January 21, 2021

Lmao... I Was Searching For The Mans Twitch & Someone Named Dr Disconnect Came Up.🤣😭 — Dwight Schrute (@WessleeSnapz) January 17, 2021

Many fans have cropped up on Twitter since Twitch made this claim during the Creator Camp, talking about how Dr Disrespect did not deserve such treatment.