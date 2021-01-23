Twitch says it sends all banned streamers an email; Dr Disrespect says otherwise

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV’s Twitch ban is in the news once again.
Recently, Twitch said that it sends an email explaining the reasons behind a streamer’s suspension or ban. This, obviously, led people to bring up the wildly popular streamer, whose suspension is still shrouded in mystery.
Dr Disrespect was permanently suspended from Twitch towards the end of June 2020. However, the content creator has so far claimed that the platform has not told him the precise reason for the move. He was merely told that he had been caught violating the community guidelines or “terms of service.”
Since the ban, countless fans and content creators have had their say on the matter, with numerous conspiracy theories cropping up.
Twitch has now claimed, during the Twitch Creator Camp, that it sends a detailed explanation, via email, after deciding to suspend or ban any streamer.
In such a scenario, fans have asked some obvious questions about Dr Disrespect’s permanent ban.
The Twitch Creator Camp is an initiative by the platform to help prospective content creators learn everything they need to know about streaming.
This includes the everyday help that people might need with the platform itself to advanced tips and tricks that content creators can use to grow quickly.
As seen in the clip below, a Twitch spokesperson talked about how the platform sends these emails explaining every aspect of the content creator’s suspension.
However, Dr Disrespect has claimed that they have provided no such detailed explanation to him until now.
This had led to quite a few fans losing their calm as they began asking questions during the stream itself.
Dr Disrespect has also repeatedly talked about his Twitch ban in the past few months.
Various aspects of his career have been affected by the move, and the Doc has admitted to being emotional about the entire situation.
Many fans have cropped up on Twitter since Twitch made this claim during the Creator Camp, talking about how Dr Disrespect did not deserve such treatment.