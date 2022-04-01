"Twitch has a desktop app?": Internet reacts as Twitch announces the shutdown of their desktop app

Today, Twitch revealed that from April 30, 2022, they will no longer be supporting their desktop app, disappointing many of its users.They announced the news on their support site, leaving a message for users trying to find out how to download the app, which reads as follows:

"We‘ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to the Twitch Desktop App on April 30th. This decision was not made lightly and came from a combination of usage and user feedback. This move allows us to invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about. If you’re used to using the Twitch Desktop App, we recommend bookmarking Twitch.tv in your browser of choice for easy access."

They specifically state that this is to be able to focus their attention towards improving the platform as a whole, promising to redirect the resources used on the app towards the entire service and not just one version of it.

Along with this information, they removed the downloads for people to access the app, further cementing its fate to be deleted. At the moment, this is the only announcement that the site has made on the app's closing, so many users may be shocked in a month when their app suddenly stops working.

However, many were notified by either an email or a pop-up message that appeared on the app today. They shared screenshots of these notifications on Twitter to spread the news to others.

Bertums @imbertums I actually use the twitch desktop app Aw manI actually use the twitch desktop app Aw man 😔 I actually use the twitch desktop app https://t.co/c4eSMNiFxf

🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Bryan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 @Mocharaid Aww, @Twitch is sunseting the desktop app? Kinda condesending they're bringing up the website like I didn't make a concious choice to not use it before. Aww, @Twitch is sunseting the desktop app? Kinda condesending they're bringing up the website like I didn't make a concious choice to not use it before. https://t.co/5bZUTnp1QS

Internet reacts to Twitch shutting down their desktop app

While many were upset by the news, plenty of people posted their surprise reactions when they saw the posts. Interestingly, the majority of the site's users had no idea it existed.

BryanInBottles @BryanInBottles @SUBNERDZEROcaz I literally never use the @Twitch desktop app. I don’t know why I still have it installed. I actually close it every time I boot up and use the browser instead. @SUBNERDZEROcaz I literally never use the @Twitch desktop app. I don’t know why I still have it installed. I actually close it every time I boot up and use the browser instead.

SaysMason @SaysMasonLIVE does anyone actually use the twitch desktop app? does anyone actually use the twitch desktop app?

While it seems like most people don't use the app, plenty of Twitter users criticized the decision, with many stating that they prefer the app to the browser version.

meep @gctou twitch removing the desktop app?? i’m abt to kms WHY WOULD U DO THAT it’s so much easier for me to use the app instead of constantly opening it up on safari.. which i use on private twitch removing the desktop app?? i’m abt to kms WHY WOULD U DO THAT it’s so much easier for me to use the app instead of constantly opening it up on safari.. which i use on private 😭😭

Grace (she/her) ♊︎ @TheGracePlace_ twitch just keeps moving backwards fr they want to be YouTube so bad and the only thing they can come up with is deleting their desktop app smh how about making the platform actually growable and supporting their creators twitch just keeps moving backwards fr they want to be YouTube so bad and the only thing they can come up with is deleting their desktop app smh how about making the platform actually growable and supporting their creators

G$ @G_Money_Sign Why is @Twitch getting rid of the desktop app? Kinda makes 0 sense to me. Why is @Twitch getting rid of the desktop app? Kinda makes 0 sense to me.

Fae @khorren They're getting rid of the twitch desktop app and this makes me sad :( I get a much better experience on the app than watching on browser. Boooooooo. Boo I say. They're getting rid of the twitch desktop app and this makes me sad :( I get a much better experience on the app than watching on browser. Boooooooo. Boo I say.

sea @monstredesmersa does really no one use the twitch desktop app i love using it and losing it is gonna be awful for me wtf does really no one use the twitch desktop app i love using it and losing it is gonna be awful for me wtf

General Saffire @GeneralSAFFIRE @Twitch killing the desktop app and forcing people to the website is the worst possible idea. Like, just fecking terrible. No one keeps a browser window open all the time anymore. If there's no app, it's not worth it. I was hoping you were fixing the app, not killing it. @Twitch killing the desktop app and forcing people to the website is the worst possible idea. Like, just fecking terrible. No one keeps a browser window open all the time anymore. If there's no app, it's not worth it. I was hoping you were fixing the app, not killing it.

David/OverlordPopo @FlashTheSnowman @Twitch i sense a mistake in no longer supporting the desktop app, i use it purely cause i get a better stream quality then i get on the website version @Twitch i sense a mistake in no longer supporting the desktop app, i use it purely cause i get a better stream quality then i get on the website version

While it's quite clear that fans of the app don't want it to be deleted, it seems like the majority of viewers on the platform use the browser version. Therefore, the notion that not many people are using the app seems to be true.

Perhaps if they marketed the app more, the company wouldn't have to shut it down due to low usage. However, it's possible that people would still prefer the browser even with the knowledge of the app. Either way, if their statement holds up, we can expect to see some changes made to the site in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul