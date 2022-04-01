"Twitch has a desktop app?": Internet reacts as Twitch announces the shutdown of their desktop app

Today, Twitch revealed that from April 30, 2022, they will no longer be supporting their desktop app, disappointing many of its users.They announced the news on their support site, leaving a message for users trying to find out how to download the app, which reads as follows:
"We‘ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to the Twitch Desktop App on April 30th. This decision was not made lightly and came from a combination of usage and user feedback. This move allows us to invest more heavily in enhancing and adding new ways to engage with the creators and communities you care about. If you’re used to using the Twitch Desktop App, we recommend bookmarking Twitch.tv in your browser of choice for easy access."
They specifically state that this is to be able to focus their attention towards improving the platform as a whole, promising to redirect the resources used on the app towards the entire service and not just one version of it.
Along with this information, they removed the downloads for people to access the app, further cementing its fate to be deleted. At the moment, this is the only announcement that the site has made on the app's closing, so many users may be shocked in a month when their app suddenly stops working.
However, many were notified by either an email or a pop-up message that appeared on the app today. They shared screenshots of these notifications on Twitter to spread the news to others.
Internet reacts to Twitch shutting down their desktop app
While many were upset by the news, plenty of people posted their surprise reactions when they saw the posts. Interestingly, the majority of the site's users had no idea it existed.
While it seems like most people don't use the app, plenty of Twitter users criticized the decision, with many stating that they prefer the app to the browser version.
While it's quite clear that fans of the app don't want it to be deleted, it seems like the majority of viewers on the platform use the browser version. Therefore, the notion that not many people are using the app seems to be true.
Perhaps if they marketed the app more, the company wouldn't have to shut it down due to low usage. However, it's possible that people would still prefer the browser even with the knowledge of the app. Either way, if their statement holds up, we can expect to see some changes made to the site in the near future.