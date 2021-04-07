Twitch streamer accused of beating girlfriend hits back with "Cease & Desist" notice, gets roasted over its authenticity

Twitch streamer Hitoshi "SmashGodxXx" Uechi recently posted a public “cease-and-desist” letter on Twitter in response to allegations of physically assaulting his girlfriend on video. The streamer's girlfriend “Jess” regularly featured in his content on YouTube and Twitch.
During a recent stream, towards the end of March, SmashGodxXx got into a violent argument with his girlfriend "Jess." The streamer could be seen repeatedly asking her to leave the room.
When she refused, SmashGodxXx lost his temper and turned the camera away for some time. In the background, viewers could hear what appeared to be the sound of heavy blows being delivered by the streamer.
He turned the camera back in some time and proceeded to explain that everything was fine. However, viewers could see a distressed Jess quietly crying in the corner.
After the disturbing incident, the streamer was heavily criticized on multiple social media platforms and accused of beating his girlfriend. The cease-and-desist letter that he recently posted received further criticism, with many raising questions over its authenticity.
Twitch streamer SmashGodxXx gets trolled for posting a public “cease and desist” letter
After the violent incident, SmashGodxXx tried to console his girlfriend until another girl, who is presumed to be his sister, walked in and took the camera away.
The horrific incident was followed by criticism on multiple social media platforms, with people calling for the streamer to be banned from Twitch. The platform obliged, and SmashGodxXx’s account has since been deleted.
"Yo get out of here for a second, I need to talk to chat without you just get out ..I'll open the door for you, please, please leave my stream and me alone"
However, after constant criticism, the streamer posted the following public cease-and-desist letter on Twitter. The letter was allegedly drafted by the California-based “Liu Law Firm.”
It attempts to prohibit all members of the public from making “defamatory statements with malicious intent” about the Twitch streamer.
However, the public cease-and-desist letter has been heavily trolled on multiple social media platforms for several reasons.
People have claimed that the letter is fake and questioned its authority. Legally, a cease-and-desist letter can be filed against an individual or business to stop allegedly illegal activities. It cannot prohibit the masses from discussing a public event.
Under US law, defamatory statements constitute claims that are made with “blatant disregard of whether they were false or not.”
In the streamer's case, people's claims on social media platforms are inherently based on plausible observations. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that any US court will take cognizance of this letter.
In recent days, the letter has been trolled on Reddit and Twitter. People have criticized SmashGodxXx repeatedly and called him a “woman-beater.”
The streamer’s alleged law firm was also criticized for multiple reasons, as seen in the tweets below.
SmashGodxXx was not overtly popular on Twitch, with about 12k followers on the platform. A vast majority of his live streams were of the “Just chatting” category, although he streamed games such as Fortnite and Ghost of Tsushima.
He was active on Twitch and posted content on YouTube, where he had no more than 1.05k subscribers.