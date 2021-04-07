Twitch streamer accused of beating girlfriend hits back with "Cease & Desist" notice, gets roasted over its authenticity

Twitch streamer Hitoshi "SmashGodxXx" Uechi recently posted a public “cease-and-desist” letter on Twitter in response to allegations of physically assaulting his girlfriend on video. The streamer's girlfriend “Jess” regularly featured in his content on YouTube and Twitch.

During a recent stream, towards the end of March, SmashGodxXx got into a violent argument with his girlfriend "Jess." The streamer could be seen repeatedly asking her to leave the room.

When she refused, SmashGodxXx lost his temper and turned the camera away for some time. In the background, viewers could hear what appeared to be the sound of heavy blows being delivered by the streamer.

He turned the camera back in some time and proceeded to explain that everything was fine. However, viewers could see a distressed Jess quietly crying in the corner.

Wanna see what a piece of shit looks like? ⁦@SmashGodxXx⁩ https://t.co/8sxtKVfev2 — 💫 LunaJoestar (@LunaJoestar) March 31, 2021

After the disturbing incident, the streamer was heavily criticized on multiple social media platforms and accused of beating his girlfriend. The cease-and-desist letter that he recently posted received further criticism, with many raising questions over its authenticity.

Twitch streamer SmashGodxXx gets trolled for posting a public “cease and desist” letter

After the violent incident, SmashGodxXx tried to console his girlfriend until another girl, who is presumed to be his sister, walked in and took the camera away.

The horrific incident was followed by criticism on multiple social media platforms, with people calling for the streamer to be banned from Twitch. The platform obliged, and SmashGodxXx’s account has since been deleted.

"Yo get out of here for a second, I need to talk to chat without you just get out ..I'll open the door for you, please, please leave my stream and me alone"

Thank you for this. My attorney buddies and I had a good laugh over how horribly "drafted" this bullshit C&D is lmaoo — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) April 6, 2021

I usually don’t like getting violent. But this is my breaking point @SmashGodxXx I hope you rot in hell I hope you live long and suffer for the piece of shit you are. You fucking abusing manipulative psychopath, my blood is fucking boiling, and if I see you I am going to make you — Bon Bon (@bonbongallore) April 1, 2021

CANCEL CULTURE NOW IS YOUR TIME TO SHINE. GET THIS PUNK BITCH THE FUCK OFF THE PLATFORM AND HOPEFULLY IN CUFFS@SmashGodxXx https://t.co/X21jJr9UVT — Bayarea7722 (@Bay_area7722) March 31, 2021

However, after constant criticism, the streamer posted the following public cease-and-desist letter on Twitter. The letter was allegedly drafted by the California-based “Liu Law Firm.”

It attempts to prohibit all members of the public from making “defamatory statements with malicious intent” about the Twitch streamer.

Public Notice to Cease and Desist Now pic.twitter.com/nyo8QnVjXa — SmashGodxXx (@SmashGodxXx) April 6, 2021

However, the public cease-and-desist letter has been heavily trolled on multiple social media platforms for several reasons.

People have claimed that the letter is fake and questioned its authority. Legally, a cease-and-desist letter can be filed against an individual or business to stop allegedly illegal activities. It cannot prohibit the masses from discussing a public event.

Can't wait for the prison streams bro 🤙🏼 — bilbop؜ (@realbilbop) March 31, 2021

I literally would destroy @smashgodxxx what a trash can of a human being and his sister is no better either. Why is nobody talking about her letting him do this and being a bystander? — Miko/Mika (@Pisicutax) April 1, 2021

He about to drop the “I am a broken man, trying to put himself back together, and become a good one. There is a reason why my ultimate goal in life is to be like my grandfather. He is a good man. Not wealthy, or anything of the sort, just a good man. I grew up in a broken home”💀 — Pocky (@DdeokPocky) April 2, 2021

Big shout out to the Twitch streamers dumb enough to livestream themselves physically and psychologically abusing their girlfriends so it's easier to catch and prosecute them. 🙄 @SmashGodxXx — Jessica Spoor (@SpoorJessica) March 31, 2021

TRISHA AND ETHAN PLEASE BRING AWARENESS TO @SmashGodxXx FOR ABUSING HIS GIRLFRIEND PLEASE SHARE pic.twitter.com/0k0PHNLxBV — Bon Bon (@bonbongallore) April 1, 2021

I found the clip of him on judge Judy she literally tore him to shreds 😂 pic.twitter.com/G7PTHRXq4s — PandaNinjaXx (@PandaNinjaXx) April 3, 2021

Under US law, defamatory statements constitute claims that are made with “blatant disregard of whether they were false or not.”

In the streamer's case, people's claims on social media platforms are inherently based on plausible observations. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that any US court will take cognizance of this letter.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

In recent days, the letter has been trolled on Reddit and Twitter. People have criticized SmashGodxXx repeatedly and called him a “woman-beater.”

The streamer’s alleged law firm was also criticized for multiple reasons, as seen in the tweets below.

Apparently this is a real place. Found it on Yelp. I wonder if someone were to call them, they could ask the legitimacy of this cease and desist? If it is fake, I wonder how the law firm would feel about thier name being used? — SonToku (@SonToku16) April 7, 2021

Bruh your law firm has a section for gay dating. bet that's why you picked them https://t.co/hLOTHVCyLl — Matt Paul (@fredthefree1) April 7, 2021

pretty impressive law firm you got there, women beater pic.twitter.com/dskgBrQKI2 — ‍ ً (@wtfiunno) April 7, 2021

Years ago, I called this asshole out on his stream for creepily recording someone we knew and all he n his friend did was drop N bombs and call me a bitch. Now turns out he’s an abuser too. Get fucked @SmashGodxXx pic.twitter.com/d9olccemjl — Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling) April 2, 2021

SmashGodxXx was not overtly popular on Twitch, with about 12k followers on the platform. A vast majority of his live streams were of the “Just chatting” category, although he streamed games such as Fortnite and Ghost of Tsushima.

He was active on Twitch and posted content on YouTube, where he had no more than 1.05k subscribers.