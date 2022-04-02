Twitch streamer Ashdog was allegedly hacked before getting banned on Twitch

Twitch streamer Ashdog hit an unfortunate spike in bad luck, resulting in a week-long ban for the streamer. During a stream on April 1, 2022, he was allegedly hacked while on-air, and explicit content was shown.

The sudden display of explicit content was confirmed via several viewers on social media, but as of now, no changes have been made to the streamer’s account.

Twitch streamer Ashdog hacked live on the air

What began as a casual Minecraft stream turned into disaster about five hours into the stream, when the content abruptly changed. The hacker allegedly sent explicit content, which is very much against Twitch’s Terms of Service.

Lord Lampington @LordLampington @ashdog_



Anyways, someone hacked Ash here and streamed porn on his account, he just got it back and was banned live. @TwitchSupport My prime subscription isn't working at all!Anyways, someone hacked Ash here and streamed porn on his account, he just got it back and was banned live. @ashdog_ @TwitchSupport My prime subscription isn't working at all!Anyways, someone hacked Ash here and streamed porn on his account, he just got it back and was banned live.

The streamer confirmed via Twitter that he was banned, as did the Twitter account StreamerBans. Ashdog confirmed in the Streamerbans thread that he was banned because someone hacked his stream and played pornographic material on his channel with the streamer powerless to stop it.

ash. 🍜 @ashdog_ @SammyDreamin @StreamerBans yeah got hacked then they proceeded to stream on my account and put Porn on the stream. :) @SammyDreamin @StreamerBans yeah got hacked then they proceeded to stream on my account and put Porn on the stream. :)

The streamer reached out to Twitch Support via Twitter while this was going on and asked for help, but the only thing Ashdog received was a ban while on-air. Ashdog did manage to regain control of his account, but while he was trying to explain what happened, he got banned by Twitch. The streamer is banned for a week, but an appeal could bring the Twitch streamer back early.

ash. 🍜 @ashdog_ Hey @TwitchSupport I need your help. My stream got hacked me stream and now they are streaming on my channel. Hey @TwitchSupport I need your help. My stream got hacked me stream and now they are streaming on my channel.

Twitter shows support for hacked Twitch streamer

Twitch’s TOS state that explicit content is not to be shown on the service, so the ban was inevitable. But many believe that Ashdog was hacked, and were watching live when it happened.

Quite a few people across Twitter came out to show support for the streamer and the unfortunate targeting of him mid-stream.

Bugs🪴 @nordibug @ashdog_ @TwitchSupport HE GOT HACKED ! Please it wasn’t his fault. You coulda prevented it if you handled ur security ! @ashdog_ @TwitchSupport HE GOT HACKED ! Please it wasn’t his fault. You coulda prevented it if you handled ur security !

MuffinLK @Mmufflnn @ashdog_ I feel bad ash I'm so sorry this happened hopefully they fix this for you @ashdog_ I feel bad ash I'm so sorry this happened hopefully they fix this for you

Many Twitter users tagged Twitch support to ask them to take a look at the problem. His fans hoped he would get his account back without serving out the week-long ban.

A huge wave of support came through across Twitter, with an overwhelming majority believing that the hack was real and that Ashdog did nothing wrong, but was punished unfairly.

Annieissus @annieissus @StreamerBans @ashdog_ This is crazy y’all really banned him over him getting hacked, wasn’t even him and if u ever watch his vods or streams you would know this @StreamerBans @ashdog_ This is crazy y’all really banned him over him getting hacked, wasn’t even him and if u ever watch his vods or streams you would know this

Unfortunately, the explicit material was streamed on Ashdog's channel, so he is responsible for what aired. However, Twitch could accept his appeal, as the material shown was allegedly hacked on to his channel.

As of this writing, Ashdog is still banned on Twitch, and there’s no word on whether an appeal would even be considered.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee