“It was the most stressful thing ever” - Valkyrae claims she was threatened for a year before 2019 social media hack

During a recent live stream, popular YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed that hackers threatened her for a year before she was hacked in 2019.

Back in 2019, the streamer’s Instagram account was initially hacked. This was then followed by Valkyrae’s Twitch account and other social media platforms also getting compromised, something the streamer says was obviously very stressful.

The hackers in question had even gone live on her Twitch account, although Valkyrae claims that she was prepared for the eventuality in advance. The hackers threatened to attack her for around a year before finally fulfilling their promise, even though Valkyrae was eventually able to regain control over her accounts.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Noticed a few streamers getting hacked on Instagram. Checked my inbox and I had the same email as well. This is fake. Don't fall for it. Noticed a few streamers getting hacked on Instagram. Checked my inbox and I had the same email as well. This is fake. Don't fall for it. https://t.co/lWNgRLjwuc

Valkyrae reveals new details about 2019 Twitch and Instagram hack

During a recent YouTube stream, Valkyrae was asked by one of her viewers about her experience with hackers. The streamer claimed that content creators tend to be very paranoid about breaches of privacy. Valkyrae explained her own fear of getting hacked, and spoke at length about the 2019 social media hack.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae Streamer Camp: fly out 8 streamers to an LA mansion to compete for 5 days. All IRL streamed/vlogged!



800+ apps cut to 60, top 60 fill out an in depth q&a then cut to 32, top 32 send in a 1-2 min video then cut to 16, top 16 are live interviewed on stream then cut to the final 8! Streamer Camp: fly out 8 streamers to an LA mansion to compete for 5 days. All IRL streamed/vlogged!800+ apps cut to 60, top 60 fill out an in depth q&a then cut to 32, top 32 send in a 1-2 min video then cut to 16, top 16 are live interviewed on stream then cut to the final 8!

Around April 2019, Valkyrae was attending a Streamer Camp event in a Los Angeles mansion when she was hacked:

“I mean I have been hacked before. They went live on my Twitch. I think a lot of you guys don’t know this, but it was when Streamer Camp was happening and I was at a guest house. It happened at midnight. They hacked my dog’s Instagram, they hacked my Twitter, they hacked my YouTube, they hacked and went live on my Twitch.”

The streamer revealed that she had lost access to multiple social media accounts, as the hackers even went live on her Twitch channel. Valkyrae claimed that the hackers had been threatening to hack her accounts for around a year before finally actually doing it. However, this allowed the streamer to prepare herself:

“It was the most stressful thing ever. Okay, it was not the most stressful thing, I have experienced more stressful things, but that was one of them. These guys that hacked me, they were threatening me for over a year that they were gonna hack my stuff. I was prepared, you know. I had nothing that was leakable. “Hack my stuff you won’t!' But then they did.”

Valkyrae claimed that she wasn’t really taking the hacking threats seriously until her access was actually compromised. The streamer went on to reveal that while she was able to regain access to all of her social media and Twitch accounts, Instagram was not able to recover the deleted photos from her dog “Mika’s” account.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae It’s official. The pupper’s name is Mika. And yes I will have a whole Instagram dedicated to him. He’s a Shiba Inu.. white with tan ears



We can pick him up on April 20th😭🎉 It’s official. The pupper’s name is Mika. And yes I will have a whole Instagram dedicated to him. He’s a Shiba Inu.. white with tan earsWe can pick him up on April 20th😭🎉

The photos in question included Mika’s childhood photos, as Valkyrae claimed that she was too “demoralised” to make another Instagram account for her dog. Of course, the streamer has had a difficult time lately and has come under scrutiny for promoting the controversial RFLCT skincare brand.

