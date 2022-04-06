×
Create
Notifications

Twitch streamer Ashdog announces that he's already been unbanned after being hacked

Twitch streamer Ashdog&#039;s ban came up early, in just three days instead of a week (Image via Sportskeeda)
Twitch streamer Ashdog's ban came up early, in just three days instead of a week (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jason Parker
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 06, 2022 10:01 PM IST
Feature

Tragedy allegedly struck Twitch streamer Ashdog’s channel earlier this week. The streamer was hacked mid-stream and then banned by Twitch. The streamer, originally supposed to have a week-long ban, appears to be ready to go again.

After three days, Ashdog is back and can stream on Twitch again as he usually could. It’s not known if the streamer made an appeal or if Twitch looked into the matter themselves after the announcement that the streamer had been hacked.

IM UNBANNED

Twitch streamer Ashdog allegedly hacked but unbanned after three days

✅ Twitch Partner "ashdog" (@ashdog_) has been unbanned after 3 days, 16 hours and 2 minutes! ✅streamerbans.com/user/ashdog#twitch #unban #partner #twitchpartner 🚥

On April 1, 2022, Twitch streamer Ashdog wound up being banned while trying to explain what happened on his channel. A hacker allegedly took over his channel during a Minecraft stream and began streaming explicit content instead.

This was quickly brought up on Twitter. However, by the time Ashdog received control of his channel, a lot of adult content had been shown on the channel. As of this writing, the only saved video on his channel is the stream where he tried to talk about what happened. The ban hit his channel while he was still live and making the explanation.

@TwitchSupport plz unban @ashdog_ he was hacked

Some viewers in the video thought maybe it was a prank since it was done on April Fool’s Day, but Ashdog insisted that he would never jeopardize his ability to stream by doing something like that. However, he’s free to stream again, and his fans are excited.

Social media ecstatic for Ashdog being able to stream again

The streamer was banned for something he had no hand in, so his fans were worried about the punishment. When he revealed that he was unbanned, the outpouring of support and love for the streamer filled Twitter.

@ashdog_ YESSSSS WE MISSED YOU https://t.co/GbiJRwb9Ue
@ashdog_ WWWWWWWW
@ashdog_ https://t.co/WbGhDinffJ
@ashdog_ Epic sauce

So many viewers were glad to see that Ashdog can resume doing what he loves on Twitch, creating content for his viewers.

@ashdog_ LETS GOO https://t.co/U92xy8rU9m
@ashdog_ https://t.co/PnuYAsJWEK
@ashdog_ https://t.co/tJliHFMT2n
@StreamerBans @ashdog_ Massive W.

His viewers looked at this as a major win since Twitch had done the right thing and unbanned the streamer, who had allegedly done nothing wrong in this particular instance.

@ashdog_ W
@ashdog_ LETS GOOO
@StreamerBans @generallystyxx @ashdog_ Thank god
Also Read Article Continues below

It was an unfortunate incident where Ashdog was hacked during his stream, but thankfully, the Twitch streamer has access to their account again and can stream whenever they please. Hopefully, they will be more careful when it comes to internet security in the future.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी