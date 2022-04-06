Twitch streamer Ashdog announces that he's already been unbanned after being hacked

Tragedy allegedly struck Twitch streamer Ashdog’s channel earlier this week. The streamer was hacked mid-stream and then banned by Twitch. The streamer, originally supposed to have a week-long ban, appears to be ready to go again.

After three days, Ashdog is back and can stream on Twitch again as he usually could. It’s not known if the streamer made an appeal or if Twitch looked into the matter themselves after the announcement that the streamer had been hacked.

Twitch streamer Ashdog allegedly hacked but unbanned after three days

On April 1, 2022, Twitch streamer Ashdog wound up being banned while trying to explain what happened on his channel. A hacker allegedly took over his channel during a Minecraft stream and began streaming explicit content instead.

This was quickly brought up on Twitter. However, by the time Ashdog received control of his channel, a lot of adult content had been shown on the channel. As of this writing, the only saved video on his channel is the stream where he tried to talk about what happened. The ban hit his channel while he was still live and making the explanation.

Some viewers in the video thought maybe it was a prank since it was done on April Fool’s Day, but Ashdog insisted that he would never jeopardize his ability to stream by doing something like that. However, he’s free to stream again, and his fans are excited.

Social media ecstatic for Ashdog being able to stream again

The streamer was banned for something he had no hand in, so his fans were worried about the punishment. When he revealed that he was unbanned, the outpouring of support and love for the streamer filled Twitter.

So many viewers were glad to see that Ashdog can resume doing what he loves on Twitch, creating content for his viewers.

His viewers looked at this as a major win since Twitch had done the right thing and unbanned the streamer, who had allegedly done nothing wrong in this particular instance.

It was an unfortunate incident where Ashdog was hacked during his stream, but thankfully, the Twitch streamer has access to their account again and can stream whenever they please. Hopefully, they will be more careful when it comes to internet security in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar