Twitch streamer Aspecticor breaks Hitman 3 World Record by one second

In single-player games like Hitman Trilogy, records are often special moments that help the community have a sort of competition among themselves.

The Hitman Trilogy has not only brought new content to the game, but players can now access the location of the first two games. IO Interactive has essentially made the "Assassination of World" saga available in one place.

Aside from the standard missions, there are also side quests and additional timed missions available to the players to keep themselves engaged.

The Hitman games may have a sense of linearity, but it also relies on the freedom of the players. While the end goal for a mission is certain, there are different available ways to reach there.

The recent games have all encouraged players to approach and execute a task however suitable they feel. Time is often a key aspect, as trying to wrap up any mission in a certain amount of time is a bonus players try to achieve.

Aspecticor breaks existing Hitman record in a matter of seconds

The SASO challenge, which stands for Silent Assassin, Suit Only, is a recurring mission in the game. But it doesn't mean that it's easy to achieve. There is a unique set of objectives that stay consistent while the location, rewards and mission can vary in a playthrough.

The objectives of the SASO challenge are as follows:

Complete the mission

Only kill targets

No bodies found

Do not get spotted

If you are detected by cameras, erase or destroy the evidence

Do it all in your suit

On February 7, Twitch streamer Aspecticor undertook the mission in one of his playthroughs. He completed the mission in 2 minutes and 52 seconds, as was evident from his stream video.

In doing so, he broke the full Hitman Trilogy SASO record by 1 second. It makes Aspecticor the holder of the new SASO challenge in terms of time.

How special are Aspecticor's achievements?

In one word, very. Finishing a mission in 2 minutes and 52 seconds is itself a hard task in Hitman Trilogy. Knowing the quickest way isn't sufficient as players still have to execute the task ditto as per the plans. Aspecticor not only did that, but he achieved Silent Assassin rank while completing it.

FallenSleuth @FallenSleuth Plus there are also walkthroughs covering the most difficult feat in the Hitman series: Silent Assassin, Suit Only youtube.com/watch?v=r7yjq7… Plus there are also walkthroughs covering the most difficult feat in the Hitman series: Silent Assassin, Suit Only youtube.com/watch?v=r7yjq7… https://t.co/JeQVLV9m0V

Silent Assassin is the highest rank a player can achieve after completing a mission. The SASO challenge also forces players to do it in the default suit only, which takes away camouflage from the play.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are other sets of objectives, as mentioned above, all of which make the entire task difficult. To achieve the SASO task itself is special, and doing it in a world record time is even more so.

Edited by Saman