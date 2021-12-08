Twitch streamer breaks down after old viewer mysteriously shows up again after two years

A TikToker and Twitch streamer, Third Artifact, has gone viral crying on stream after an old viewer showed up for the first time in two years.

Third Artifact, whose real name is Kenny, plays MMO titles like Final Fantasy XIV Online, and she has become quite the sensation on the popular social media platform.

Twitch star becomes emotional when an old viewer showed up to her channel after a long time

The clip, which has now been posted on several platforms like Twitter and Tiktok, begins with Third Artifact playing Final Fantasy XIV Online on her stream.

But after gathering a quick peek at her chat, her mood suddenly shifts with her gasping for air. She later became emotional at the sight of an old viewer by the name of Cheddar and she then revealed what caused her to break down.

"“I know this is going to sound really weird, but like I haven’t seen you in like two years."

She later mentioned how she always thought about Cheddar's well-being after the viewer disappeared around two years ago from her channel. Here's Kenny talking about it:

"I’m so sorry to spring this on you but I haven’t seen you in two years and you were like, I always wondered if you were okay."

In her TikTok, which has now gone viral, Kenny mentioned that Cheddar stayed away from social media for some time to take care of his mental health, which makes sense, regarding why he wasn't part of Third Artifact's Twitch chat for around two years.

The clip reveals how important viewers are to up-and-coming streamers on platforms like Twitch, Facebook and YouTube Gaming. These creators have benefited a lot from the early viewers of the channel, as they provide the boost they desperately need to continue their hard journey of making it big as a streamer.

So it makes sense why Cheddar had a personal impact on Kenny, hence why she still remembers him even after two years of no-show. For every streamer like Third Artifact, there's always a Cheddar or a group of Cheddars, who have inadvertently helped in the success of many content creators, and moments like these prove why many viewers have personal attachments to streamers or content creators.

