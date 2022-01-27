"Who made this?": Twitch streamer brenadda humorously proved wrong after assuming a crossword puzzle is incorrect

A simple round of Crosswords resulted in a hilarious misunderstanding after Twitch streamer and brenadda and her friend incorrectly assumed their board was filled with errors.

The pair played an online word game when they realized one of their answers was misspelled yet was marked as correct. After experimenting with a few intentional errors, they concluded that the board was broken. However, they quickly proved otherwise.

Twitch streamer and her friend struggle to solve crosswords puzzle

During a recent stream, brenadda went through several boards of crosswords, solving them with the help of their chat. For context, they switched on a feature that would mark any errors in their answers in red on each board.

After misspelling the word "duel" as "deul" and seeing no errors marked, the pair were stunned at how that could happen. Her friend immediately spoke up:

"They spelt 'duel' wrong. Who made this? Who-? Who made this?"

Meanwhile, brenadda could be heard wheezing from witnessing the entire situation, just as confused as to why a misspelling was included on the board. Her friend then directed her to try something else:

"Wait, (brenadda), go to 'Celebrit,' or 'Calebrit,' sorry- go to 'Calebrit,' again, and replace the 'T' with a 'Y,' I just want to see what happens."

The streamer did exactly as her friend instructed, causing her to laugh even harder after realizing their botched spelling of "Celebrity" was still not marked as an error. Mid-way through her reaction, she cut herself off and exclaimed,

"Oh, wait! I forgot to turn on something."

She then went into the settings, revealing that the error-checking feature had been switched off for that particular board. Their errors looked like correct answers leading them to believe the board was made incorrectly.

As soon as she switched it on, their entire board turned red, meaning that every answer was wrong.

The pair remained silent, except for a few vowels sounding in utter shock. Ultimately, they burst into laughter from the hilarity of the entire situation.

Viewers react to Twitch streamer's error

Users of Livestream Fail found the clip to be hilarious, commenting on how it was an actual "livestream fail" and thus, in tandem with the subreddit's name.

Fortunately for them, the pair were able to finish the board with the help of another friend and several friendly viewers in their chat.

