Scrabble Twitch stream witnesses rare scenario where both players have the exact same set of tiles

During a Twitch stream of a Scrabble tournament, commentators on a match noticed that two players had the exact same set of letters. This coincidence had both the speakers stunned, firmly stating that they had never seen anything like this in their careers.

The number of letter tiles in the game is 100, so for players to have the exact tiles isn't impossible, it is nonetheless certainly an amazing moment of coincidence.

One of the three commentators reacted after suddenly realizing:

"Oh my god, do they have the same seven tiles?

The second speaker added:

"Wow! Holy cr*p! That is incredible. I am so glad we have this on stream. I have never ever seen this."

Another one reacted and said:

"I don't think I've ever seen that in all the years I've been playing Scrabble!"

Two Scrabble players don't realize the incredible coincidence that's right under their nose

The objective of the board game is to spell words on the game board that are longer and have more point awarding letters in them. When a word is placed on the board, the word then stays there for the rest of the game, allowing new words to be formed from the existing letters.

The game tests a player's strategic skills on where to best place letters to make better point-awarding words and tests the players' knowledge of the language and how many words they can make with a limited selection of letters.

The moment of the shared tiles is amazing, but how many times has this happened before and no one realizes it? While playing the game, both players cannot see their opponent's letters, so one could assume that this event is much more common than it is and that it's just hard to capture when it happens.

A popular game across the world, not so much on the internet

While this moment is amazing and was luckily caught on camera, it seems that not many people are interested in the board game online. However, one Reddit user expressed their appreciation for the moment.

So it seems like Scrabble doesn't have as big of a fanbase online as it does in the world, but it doesn't detract from the amazing moment that was caught on stream. So even if the majority don't care much for the game, those who do can now have this clip to pass amongst themselves and revel in the rare moment.

