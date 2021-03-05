Twitch streamer "Dr Witnesser," who was banned for preaching Christianity in Fortnite, is now suing Twitch and Amazon

Amazon-owned streaming giant Twitch is looking at a lawsuit from Dr Witnesser, a streamer who was banned from the platform. Dr Witnesser used to stream Fortnite on the platform and had a strange content strategy; mixing religion with his streams.

Most of Fortnite's fan base includes children, and Dr Witnesser sparked controversy when he told a Muslim child that he would be going to hell.

Dr Witnesser sues Twitch and Amazon after being banned on the site for preaching Christianity during stream

I’m currently seeking legal representation against @Twitch & @amazon for unlawful termination of my Twitch account on the basis of religious discrimination. Unless #Twitch restores my account in full and removing strikes against it, I will not waver from this pursuit of Justice. pic.twitter.com/DV7PY8m8xU — 𝘿𝙧. 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 (@DrWitnesser) February 28, 2021

This incident dates back to 2020. Twitch moderators were quick to step in and handed out a seven-day ban to the streamer. This issue drew the attention of a lot of streamers online.

Fortnite YouTuber Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman called Dr Witnesser out on the incident after it happened, telling him that a squad with random fills wasn't really the best place to preach Christianity.

The entire incident has escalated since and the streamer is now set to sue Twitch and Amazon because he feels the ban was unfair.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the streamer was at fault, but he wasn't having any of it. Dr Witnesser doesn't believe that he violated any terms of service. According to the streamer, it is not wrong to preach Christianity to a Muslim while streaming Fortnite.

That's funny, because I literally did non of that, and since the 1st suspension, I have literally ASKED everyone if they wanted to know what the BIBLE says. Telling a muslim kid about what the Bible says is not harrasment, or discriminating behavior. — 𝘿𝙧. 𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙧 (@DrWitnesser) March 1, 2021

Religion and gaming isn't the best combination

Fortnite has a huge fan base. People who play Fortnite or follow Fortnite-related content come from different backgrounds. Each individual on the internet is entitled to their own opinion.

Dr Witnessers' actions were considered as harassment and an invasion of privacy, according to many Twitter users.

What about invading his privacy. He has the right to believe in what he wants and you told him to go to hell. — Crush3r (@Crush3rGaming) March 1, 2021

Some people on the internet also commending Dr Witnesser for suing Twitch. They believed that this lawsuit will hold them accountable for their alleged "double standards."

While netizens feel that Twitch banning Dr Witnesser for his conduct on stream was justifiable, they also believe that streamers who have committed more severe violations have often gone scot-free.

Dr Witnesser is yet to decide on a law firm to represent him.