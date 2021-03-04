Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks so far: Return of Star Wars, Zero Point mystery, and more

Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite has been a massive success so far, and Season 6 is just around the corner. Several data miners have been at work to unravel the mystery around the next reason.

Epic Games has done well to keep most of the important details under wraps, but there are some details already available in the form of leaks and rumors.

Epic Games confirmed a few weeks back that the current season will last 15 weeks and that the Battle Pass will expire on March 15th, 2021, indicating that Season 6 will commence right after.

The 100-man battle royale is known for its mind-bending crossovers. Fortnite, over the last few years, has surprised its community with many collaborations. If some of the rumors are to be believed, Star Wars cosmetics could be returning to Fortnite.

The star wars cosmetics were modified in the latest update of fortnite. This COULD mean they will be returning it soon or at least planning to re-release it in the future. pic.twitter.com/uiEEEa1Zrx — Funee • FN Leaks & Info (@FuneeLeaks) March 3, 2021

The cosmetics weren't modified until patch update 15.50. This essentially means that they might be returning soon. There is a growing notion within the Fortnite community that they could come around May 4th.

The Hand Cannon pistol was vaulted as part of the aforementioned update. While weapons are vaulted and unvaulted at frequent intervals, there is a possibility that new weapons will be accompanying Season 6 and make their way to the Fortnite island.

It appears the Zero Point will send out 4 "waves" of destabilization over the course of the following weeks for Season 6 build up. I expect these to act as "mini-events". pic.twitter.com/5o50DZ5fOb — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) March 2, 2021

The new loading screen shows players jumping off with their gliders while the battle bus explodes in the sky.

This could be a sign of an end-of-season event that's yet to come, or it may be related to Season 6 in Fortnite.

Data miners believe that it is directly linked to changes happening in the map, which might unfold with the introduction of Chapter 2 Season 6.

Data miners have also suggested that the Zero Point will destabilize after the aforementioned update. Apparently, after the Fortnite update, the Zero Point will be sending out four waves over the next few weeks as it destabilizes.

Data miners expect these waves to act as small events in the game, which lead up to Season 6.

Storyline for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Rumors surrounding the storyline of the subsequent season have kept fans on tenterhooks. Epic Games might also tie-up with the DC Universe to bring some superheroes from the Justice League to the game.

Why are they still in the shop!

The flash is supposed to be really fast, but he's taking his time to get out the shop.

And it says 'limited time' for the pack. It's been here for like 4 months, watch it stay forever lol pic.twitter.com/RCEA1b8cj9 — Guffy (@fn_guffy) February 25, 2021

Fans are expecting a season dedicated to the DC universe, having already experienced it with the Marvel universe.

Justice League (Snyder cut) is set to roll out in March 2021, which should give Epic all an impetus to introduce a season dedicated to the DC Universe. Members of the Justice League might come as Battle Pass outfits.

Characters i'd love to see in @FortniteGame



1. The rest of the Justice League (We already have 4 of them)



2. Some other characters from The Dark Knight Trilogy (We already have Batman)



3. Shazam (The film was successful)



4. John Constantine (Great for a horror themed season) pic.twitter.com/jBeWscdGXw — ImpulseZR (@ImpulseZR) February 26, 2021

Batman might set foot on the island first before introducing other superheroes to the game.

According to the leaks, players might get to see the fabled Batcave. Another theory suggests that Aquaman will return to Coral Castle and rebuild it as Atlantis.

It's all conjecture until Epic Games confirms the aforementioned leaks.