“How is it white supremacy?”: Twitch streamer Dwight_LOL has strong opinions about the Holocaust

While livestreaming his reaction to a Holocaust discussion, Twitch streamer Dwight_LOL made several bold claims regarding the events. As many of his viewers state, Dwight is known for his anti-vax policies along with many other controversial beliefs.

His most recent outburst landed him in cold water with users on Reddit, with many lambasting the streamer for his lack of understanding.

Dwight_LOL was reacting to a YouTube video titled, "Ben Shapiro reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust Remarks," when he stopped the video and repeated a phrase over and over again while the video played in the background:

"But how is it white supremacy, though?"

Dwight_LOL then tried to explain his position:

"How is the Holocaust about white supremacy? Because I guarantee you that a majority of people that were affected by Hitler were not Black. So how is it white supremacy?"

Several people have already condemned him for his comments, saying how wrong and idiotic he is for raising the question. The streamer has seen some heat in the past, with more comments following his stream by the minute.

Dwight_LOL makes a bold claim against the Holocaust on his livestream

Almost every comment towards Dwight's reaction to the Holocaust was sent by outraged Twitch and Reddit users who strongly disagreed with him. One even went to great lengths to explain the entire situation:

Those who saw Dwight's video continued to pelt him with opposing statements, claiming he's tunnel-visioned and didn't comprehend the Holocaust in any sort of correct way.

With users comparing the streamer's intelligence level to a high school level and below, it's clear that the video has deeply angered users on Reddit, and in the Twitch community.

The streamer's ignorance seems to have shocked the internet community on a new level as he's being called out for his views on a subject that pertains to a more profound misunderstanding of the event as a whole.

Other Reddit users who passed by this video who aren't angered or taken aback simply don't comprehend that it's real, sitting in disbelief that someone could make a statement that the Holocaust isn't white supremacy.

Users who watched his dull explanation have said that if Dwight_LOL had any amount of respect before this video, he has lost it all now. It remains to be seen how the streamer will react to the backlash he is receiving.

