Twitch streamer Emiru’s unbelievable skill on the dance machine has fans lost for words

While Twitch is currently being dominated by Elden Ring streams, streamer Emiru has performed what some viewers are calling a 'world-record' worthy feat on an old-school StepMania machine.

The streamer was hosting a Just Chatting stream when she took a suggestion from the chat and moved the stream to join one of her friends on the machine.

Read on to find out how Emiru became the talk of Twitch by grooving to the tunes at an inhumane pace.

Twitch streamer Emiru dominates StepMania

Emiru is primarily a League of Legends streamer who also frequently hosts Just Chatting streams to 'vibe with her audience,' as she once put. The viral clip linked above is from her Sunday stream where she ended up hosting a mini StepMania tournament in her garage, on the suggestion of a viewer. The title of the stream has since been changed to 'StepMania Sunday with Friends.'

Her inhumane pace on the dance machine evoked reactions from her friends who were watching her go to town on the machine from the sidelines. Alinity, the friend she was competing with at the time, blurted out:

"Holy crap Emi!"

Her friend Quoco was initially not interested in the match and was on her phone. However, when she noticed the pace at which the streamer was moving at, and went forward to take a closer look at the streamer's movements, she said:

"She cannot breathe, she cannot close her eyes."

Viewers who had been expecting a chilled-out Sunday stream were ecstatic at how the streamer owned StepMania out of nowhere.

Fans react to Emiru's insane StepMania performance

Live viewers who watched the streamer destroy StepMania were astonished at what they were seeing. viewer 80hdxs clipped the moment and aptly named it "human cheat code."

Netizens too joined the fray to express their amazement at the streamer's dancing skills.

Many users also took a moment to reminscene about the days when Dance Dance Revolution and arcades were all the rage.

Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up is the song that the streamer was dancing to in StepMania, so some users asked if this was all indeed a trick to rickroll Twitch.

The streamer's League of Legends streams have a massive audience. It will be interesting to see if the streamer will host more StepMania streams after she hits 'most-viewed clips' with her splendid performance on the danceboard.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan