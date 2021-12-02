Twitch streamer EtherealWii reacts hilariously upon realizing that he’d lost his sense of smell

Wieland "EtherealWii" was not expecting the huge shock he was served during his most-recent Twitch stream.

The content creator realized mid-stream that he had completely lost his sense of smell and taste, one of the most telling signs that one may have COVID-19. After making the discovery, Wieland began to laugh in disbelief, softly cursing to himself.

EtherealWii realizes he may have COVID after being unable to smell his tea mid-stream

Just as Wieland "EtherealWii" started his latest Twitch stream, he made a shocking discovery. The streamer was set to stream some Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and poured himself a cup of tea to enjoy while playing when he made a horrid discovery:

Grasping his flask and tea cup, EtherealWii poured his tea while exclaiming,

"Let's have some tea."

Afterwards, he lifted the cup to his nose to smell it and made an audible noise of satisfaction, which was cut off by a momentary look of confusion. He stared at his tea cup and lifted it towards his nose again, before yelling a chorus of "s**t" and "no" after the realization hit him.

He sat speechless for a second, burying his face in his palms till he revealed to his chat what had just happened:

"I just lost my taste (and) smell, my smell!"

EtherealWii continued to mutter curses, fully caught by surprise.

Wieland's case isn't isolated. Those who have COVID-19 and don't exhibit the more severe symptoms, often figure out their diagnosis through losing their sense of smell and taste, which is on the milder side of things.

Throughout the past few years, many Twitch streamers have gone through their own corona scares. Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo was revealed to have unknowingly met up with a COVID-19 patient, whereas Robert “Roflgator” Malecki was rushed to the ER after catching it and was affected by it severely.

While streamers who stayed indoors and recorded content from their homes got off lightly, those who depended on traveling streams or other IRL-centered content were hit hard through the pandemic.

Edited by Danyal Arabi