Twitch streamer explains reason for 'sexualizing' her stream, says she knows her place as a 'woman'

It is no secret that a host of female streamers in the past have been accused of ‘over-sexualizing’ their streams. Streamers such as Pokimane, Alinity and InvaderVie have all been accused of being popular only due to their ‘good looks’. Pokimane in particular, has even been accused of pretending to be single so that lonely guys continue to donate to her channel.

Regardless, the streamers in question generally attempt to distance themselves from such conversations. Pokimane has recently made efforts to move on from her scandal filled past - something she has succeeded in doing. Regardless, another Twitch streamer ‘helenalive’ was recently seen being completely honest about why she ‘sexualizes’ her streams.

Twitch streamers Pokimane, Alinity and InvaderVie

Twitch streamer justifies her reason for 'sexualizing' the stream, and the Internet is blown away

Helena is basically an ‘IRL’ streamer who also plays games such as Dota 2, League of Legends, and World of Warcraft. The streamer was banned from Twitch in February 2019 for her comments suggesting that there are only a total of 2 genders. Twitch had deemed the comments to be offensive to the transgender community, which is what led to the move. You can watch her explanation in the video below.

Regardless, in a more recent stream, she was caught making equally controversial comments. As you can see in the video below, Helena was not wearing her hoodie in the regular way, which prompted a question from one of her viewers. The viewer wanted to know whether she knew how to wear a hoodie properly. This irked the streamer, who responded very frankly.

“I know how to wear it correctly. But I also like guys lot, and I want guys to look at me like a hot piece of m**t. So I wear it like that because I know my place as a woman. Clearly you don’t know yours as a guy.”

Advertisement

Needless to say, Helena might have become the first streamer to admit to deliberately ‘sexualizing’ her stream. The argument itself is rather awkward, and most other female streamers mentioned above have made it a rule to distance themselves from such conversations. As you can see above, Helena has chosen to take an entirely different route.