Twitch streamer falls asleep on live stream, barely makes it through the night

Few things invite a bad time like trying to sleep on a live stream do.

Recently, a Twitch streamer found this out the hard way when he decided to try his hand at the dreaded sleep stream, which has become quite a popular trend these days.

The Twitch streamer in question is Parker "Crispy" Stevens, who also happens to be a popular YouTuber and operates the channel Crispy Concords, which has more than a million subscribers.

His recent sleep stream followed the usual pattern where a streamer tries to grab a peaceful snooze, only to be constantly disturbed by his/her over-enthusiastic chat.

Crispy Concord's decision to hold a sleep stream turned out to be quite the nightmare, as his attempts at sleeping ended up being ruined in the most unique and innovative ways.

Twitch streamer tries to survive the night with his chat

Crispy Concords is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer, who dabbles in a variety of content, which ranges from trying out different games to taking on unique challenges.

Speaking of challenges, he ended up facing one of the most daunting challenges of his streaming career so far. He was faced with the herculean task of surviving the night with an over-enthusiastic Twitch chat.

After describing how his stream would work, he attempts to catch some shut-eye, only to be bombarded with a barrage of memes from the very get-go.

From blasting hilarious Dark Knight memes to Fortnite dances at full volume, what ensues is a living nightmare, as the streamer soon begins to regret his decision.

"I am actually an Insomniac, this is like the worst f*****g stream idea for me, I'm finally on a good sleeping schedule and here we are! "

On hearing one particular decibel-breaking sound, he woefully exclaims:

What the f**k was that! A nuclear bomb? That was the loudest shit I've ever heard!!

After facing an onslaught of ear-splitting sounds, he pleads:

"Dude the loud ones are not even remotely funny, it literally just f*****g damages my inner ear drum."

The likes of Spongebob, John Cena, and Vladimir Putin all end up making hilarious appearances courtesy of innovative memes, which leaves him begging for the sun to rise.

When Alexa tells him that the sun is not expected to rise for another two hours, he painfully comments, "Awh, I thought it was 5:30! No... Oh no..."

Somehow, he manages to survive till sunrise and goes on to wearily gather his final thoughts on the entire experience. "I think in total, I probably got like at least two hours of sleep, that's way more than I expected to get going into it!" he says.