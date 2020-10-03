Recently, we have seen many streamers falling asleep live on camera. While most incidents are due to mistakes, some broadcasters choose to sleep in front of their viewers.

We have spoken about Twitch streamer Asian Andy, who has voluntarily slept on camera multiple times. Others, such as twomad, have also been involved in such streams, with rather disturbing results. Similarly, we recently saw Twitch streamer JustaMinx do a voluntary sleep stream.

Image Credits: JustaMinx, twitch

Twitch streamer voluntarily sleeps on live stream, viewers give her ‘hell’

JustaMinx is a gamer who streams a variety of titles like Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. She has 376k followers on Twitch and around 168k subscribers on YouTube. Recently, upon pressure from fans, the streamer decided to sleep in front of thousands of viewers.

As has often been seen, this proved to be a rather bad idea. Ranging from sudden loud noises to songs and ‘door knocks,’ Minx’s viewers quickly sent a range of voice messages that her frustrated no end. In the clip at the end of this article, she can be seen shouting at her viewers to stop making it impossible for her to sleep.

Image Credits: BoT- Best of Twitch, YouTube

Her attempts to doze off get interrupted multiple times, and she responds with the loudest of shrieks each time. In particular, the ‘door-knocks’ frighten her to no end, as she explains sleepily that she lives alone, and that is a scary sound.

One viewer even decides that it is the perfect time to tell Mix about his favorite’ pick-up line’. The line in itself is rather shocking. Others call her fat, while most continue sending annoying voice messages to the streamer.

Image Credits: BoT- Best of Twitch, YouTube

Towards the end, we see a somewhat concerning message played out by one of her viewers. She gets up and explains that she cannot be sleeping if this continues. However, people do not stop, and another viewer sends a rather long, animated ghost video with an eerie song in the background.

Image Credits: BoT- Best of Twitch, YouTube

This proves to be the final straw, and the streamers shouts that they are all ‘wasting their money’.

You can watch the entire clip in the video.