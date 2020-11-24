Twitch streamer falls asleep on live stream, she was not ready for what came next

Recently, Twitch streamer YuriJoa ended up falling asleep on a live stream, only to be rudely awoken by one of her viewers.

Over the past, we have seen multiple “sleep-streams” that have ended badly for the streamers in question. Several Twitch users make it impossible for the streamer to sleep, something that YuriJoa experienced first-hand.

Unlike others, she ended up falling asleep on stream by mistake. However, a particular user decided to play an ear-deafening sound that immediately woke up the Twitch streamer.

Twitch streamer falls asleep on camera, viewer wakes her up with an ear-deafening sound

YuriJoa is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber who plays several games such as PUBG, League of Legends, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, most of her streams are IRL streams where she engages with her fans and shares her daily life experiences.

Image via Kidd Infamous, YouTube

YuriJoa currently has 87.5k followers on Twitch and around 45k subscribers on YouTube. In addition to that, she also has a fledgling presence on Instagram. Recently, YuriJoa made the mistake of falling asleep during a live stream, and one of her viewers used the opportunity to wake her up rather rudely.

In the video above, the streamer had fallen asleep during one of her streams and appeared quite peaceful. However, one of her viewers decided to ruin her sleep and played a blaring sound that immediately woke her up. Readers are advised to lower their system’s volume before playing the clip.

Image via Kidd Infamous, YouTube

Unlike many streamers who end up reacting rather violently to such incidents, YuriJoa found it hilarious and actually burst into laughter. In the past, we have seen quite a few streamers voluntarily hosting sleep-streams, although in most cases the streamer in question ends up sleeping by mistake.

It is no secret that various Twitch users make it a point to make the streamer pay for every mistake that they commit. This often leads to some hilarious situations. YuriJoa found this particular situation funny and had actually fallen asleep on camera by mistake.