Twitch streamer finds out his female Cyberpunk 2077 character has a revelatory male body part

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally released across the globe amid much fanfare and is loaded with gorgeous visuals, exotic locales, and a plethora of buggy glitches.

Recently a Twitch streamer by the name of WELOVEGAMES failed to keep his laughter in check on analyzing his female character's get-up in Cyberpunk 2077 a little extra closely.

In a clip that has since gone viral online, at first, he fails to realize what exactly is wrong, until his chat notifies him to take a closer look at his in-game character's zipper.

On doing so, he notices a glaring glitch that endows his female character with a revelatory male body part, much to the amusement of his Twitch chat.

Twitch streamer notices something different about his female character in Cyberpunk 2077

(Content warning: The clip below contains content that may be NSFW)

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games for several years now, owing to its revolutionary customization features and dystopian setting.

After overcoming numerous development delays and production hassles, the game has finally been released and is trending all over social media. Everyone from the likes of Dr Disrespect to Shroud has been streaming the game, with thousands across the globe watching in awe.

Despite the visual grandeur and compelling narrative, the major grouse which most streamers and players have had with Cyberpunk 2077 so far is the numerous bugs found in the game.

On account of this, players have been encountering glitches in their playthroughs so far.

I knew Cyberpunk 2077 was going to be glitchy but I did not expect my entire game to be covered with tiny trees pic.twitter.com/YGpHYUTUTS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 10, 2020

Apart from that, several notable streamers such as Pokimane and PewDiePie have also been undone by the game's customization feature, which caused them to unknowingly expose their characters on screen.

I’m kinda mad at the #Cyberpunk customization options. I can choose the size of my genitals but there are NO OPTIONS FOR DIFFERENT BODY TYPE?!? No fatties in the future, eh. Word. pic.twitter.com/zCWnQXxU7u — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) December 10, 2020

It seems another streamer has joined the list of such Cyberpunk 2077 moments, as WELOVEGAMES, who is a Russian Twitch streamer with around 430K followers, was recently faced with an unexpected customization feature.

After his chat points out the glaring error in his character's appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, he burst out into laughter. "What's wrong with it? Shit, it seems you have seen a piece of my secret... I can't believe they didn't think it over... Thank God this game," he is believed to have said in Russian.

In what appears to be a rather common glitch, fans will be hoping that CD Projekt Red smooths things over in the next Cyberpunk 2077 patch.