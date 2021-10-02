Twitch Streamer gets a donation from his teacher on livestream: Here is what happened next

Twitch streamer/YouTuber Davie “Bxrrys” got a huge donation from his high-school history teacher during a recent live stream.

The 18-year old streamer has only recently finished high school and was very close to his history teacher. As it turned out, the teacher in question was also a viewer of his Twitch streams.

The teacher ended up giving Bxrry a significant donation on Twitch, which led to him explaining his overall experience via another video. The following article looks at the incident, as Bxrry claimed he was attracted to the teacher, although he hasn’t asked her out until now.

All you need to know about the Twitch streamer who got a donation from his history teacher

Bxrry was originally a YouTube streamer but has seen an enormous uptick in overall popularity on Twitch since mid-2020. Bxrry is primarily a Fortnite content creator who has been streaming other games such as Valorant, Among Us, and Minecraft in recent months. He currently has only 12.4k followers on Twitch, with around 178k subscribers on YouTube.

As it turned out, a female history teacher who had a crush on the streamer ended up donating on his Twitch stream. This led to Bxrry posting a YouTube video in which he went into detail about the overall experience. The streamer claimed that the history teacher, Aiden, was pregnant when she became Bxrry’s history teacher.

Regardless, the streamer claimed that the teacher had immediately liked him and talked about a range of tasks and errands that he ended up doing for her. In front of Bxrry’s class, the teacher claimed that he reminded her of her husband. Hence, she made him sit near her desk right from the start.

Regardless, Bxrry claimed that he had no intention of following up with her despite being attracted to her. The streamer had only recently graduated high school and is only 18 years old. He finished the video by claiming that he had a chat with the history teacher once she had made the donation but did not go into detail about the discussion.

Additionally, Bxrry suggested that he was a bit too young for her and joked that he would buy an online subscription with the money he received in the donation. Regardless, further updates can be expected about the matter in the coming time.

