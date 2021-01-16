Twitch streamer gets emotional on receiving first viewer

In a memorable moment on Twitch, a streamer, Nick "NickCKelly" Kelly, had an emotional response on receiving his first-ever live stream viewer.

A streamer who speaks about positivity and change, NickCKelly recently won over viewers online with his humble sense of gratitude towards those who decided to tune into his first-ever stream.

In a clip that has gone viral on Livestream Fails on Reddit, netizens can see Nick getting emotional as he profusely thanks his first-ever viewer, only to spot another joining his stream as he speaks:

"I've been streaming for 48 minutes, and you know it was starting to look a little bleak, but you just made my day. I'm so glad to have you here. I think I'm going to cry, man, and now I have another one too! Welcome to the stream guys, I'm just honored to have you here."

The sense of utmost gratitude in his voice comes across as extremely heartening, as he has now racked up more than two thousand followers on Twitch.

Wholesome Twitch streamer wins over the internet

In the comments thread on the viral Reddit post, a user, Avoxio, provided context behind NickCKelly's first stream.

Advertisement

Stating that he was his first viewer, Avoxio hoped to bring him recognition, revealing that Nick has experienced bullying and has therefore set up his channel as a means to help others get through the same.

Image via Reddit

Self-help, positivity, and advice seem to be the significant areas of focus for NickCKelly's channel. As a result of his wholesome persona, several Reddit users soon became fans:

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

Image via Reddit

Nick himself was overwhelmed by the positive comments, sharing a wholesome message of gratitude for his supporters on Twitch:

Image via Reddit

It is not often that people witness the wholesome side of Twitch. But as NickCKelly recently proved, there is always an audience for positive, healthy content, especially in the Just Chatting genre.

As reactions and followers continue to pile up, his fans will hope that his Twitch career flourishes in the long run.