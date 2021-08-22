Twitch streamer harassed on livestream as stranger forces her hand off her chest

Japanese IRL Twitch streamer Sushipotato has had a history of being harassed in public during her livestreams. The streamer can often be seen walking in the streets of Japan while livestreaming and interacting with strangers.

However, more often than not, this turns out to be a poor choice.

Earlier this year in June, Sushipotato came across multiple creepy fans in different instances within a span of just a few days.

On one occasion, a fan tried to grope the Twitch streamer while she was vibing with him on a song. And then just a few days later, some creepy fans wanted a photo with Sushi and forced her to remove her hand from her chest.

The latter incident took place as the Twitch streamer was roaming the streets of Japan when she happened to come across a bunch of fans who asked her for a photograph.

Although the streamer happily obliged to let her male fans' request, the way they behaved was absolutely disgusting.

Creepy fans harass Twitch streamer Sushipotato

Sushipotato was livestreaming with her cameraman, and she came across 3 male fans who asked to take a photo with her. She was excited to meet fans and happily obliged to take a few photographs.

Since the Twitch streamer was wearing a low-cut top, she decided to cover her chest for the photograph.

It turns out that Sushipotato's decision to cover her body didn't settle in too well with the male fans as one of them requested her to remove the hand for the photo. When the streamer declined to do so, another man forcefully grabbed her hand and tried to remove it.

Even though Sushipotato was enraged, she still allowed her fans to click the photo.

This was the second time Twitch streamer Sushipotato had been harassed

Previously, an exhausted Sushipotato had come across a person sitting on the street. She sat down in front of the person and started interacting with him. He also took out his phone and played something for the Twitch streamer.

While both the Twitch streamer and the person were vibing to a song, the person tried to grope Sushipotato. Taken aback by the action, Sushi threw water from her bottle and walked away.

Disclaimer: These videos are from a few months ago, and this is a throwback article to the same.

