Twitter reacts as HasanAbi buys a $2.7 million home in West Hollywood, bashes him for his socialist stance

Popular Twitch streamer and self-proclaimed "left-wing political commentator" Hasan Piker, aka HasanAbi, has recently drawn the ire of the Twitter community after word of his recent purchase got out.

People have found HasanAbi's $2.7 million dollar purchase of a home in West Hollywood is at odds with his socialist persona, which is the primary criticism against him that's floating over on Twitter. The popular Twitch streamer has divided the Twitter community and has gone trending in the past hour, with over 24k tweets being circulated about him.

$2.7 million HasanAbi house purchase splits the Twitter community

wow uhm. hasan calls himself a socialist but just bought this house 🤨 pic.twitter.com/CRfwPbm9Tc — femboj zizek 😵‍💫 (@fembojj) August 20, 2021

Real Estate tracking website dirt.com initially reported that HasanAbi had purchased a house in West Hollywood for about $2.7 million dollars. The house is said to be approximately 3,800 square feet and contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 6,607 sq. ft of loft space even affords HasanAbi a swimming pool, something a lot of Twitter doesn't approve of.

lol i just find it funny that hasan (who only became a successful streamer because his uncle runs the TYT) purchases a $3 million home in Weho, pays for $2,000 dinners with other streamers, and but watch other peoples Youtube videos and eats, is advocating for "sOciALisM" 😅🤡🤣 — I'm chillin (@Afro_Nuke) August 20, 2021

Trust me when I say the issue with Hasan is not that he owns a 2 million dollar home.



It’s bc he has literally done NOTHING for his community, houseless people, etc. Yet he continues to make passive income from leftist ideologies.



He’s a hypocrite. — Thicctator of the People (@thicctatorx) August 19, 2021

hasan after buying a 2.74 million dollar house pic.twitter.com/4SHadGoS8v — dixie normous (@elonbanks) August 19, 2021

If Hasan Piker is really a millionaire and you donate to him, you might wanna stop doing that. Don't worry, he'll be fine. — 🅱️ᴀɴɪꜱʜᴇᴅ 🚫 🅱️ᴇʀɴɪᴇ 🚫 (@BanishedBernie) August 19, 2021

"You fucking simpleton peasants" - Hasan Piker pic.twitter.com/ZvKCrYFNHs — Lofti Pixels (@loftipixels) August 19, 2021

While some people are defending HasanAbi's use of his own money as justified, a lot of his audience feels that as a socialist spending $2.7 million on a house is unjustified. A lot of people over the internet believe that a large part of that money could have been donated and have their virtual pitchforks sharpened against HasanAbi.

twitter just finding out hasan has money while he literally has always had his sub count of 48,637 visible on stream in bright orange font is one of my favorite plot twists of 2021 pic.twitter.com/9F0BZKpT85 — patty🐝🌸 (@peepoheypatty) August 20, 2021

The hasan house shit is funny because its a 3 million dollar house and that is a lot, but the man has been making over 100k a month for like a year lmfao. Did people just now realize he was loaded? — Em🔅ri or Minty 🧡 (@PeppermintFlyBy) August 19, 2021

don't really see an issue with hasan buying a house. becoming rich off streaming probably ranks low on the scale of exploitation — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) August 19, 2021

people shitting their pants because hasan bought a house is so funny😭 because someone is a socialist that means they can’t buy basic human things like a home🤨🤨 — eva ☭🏳️‍⚧️ (@gays4hasan) August 19, 2021

Some community members like Ethan Klein have come forward to defend HasanAbi and reiterate that spending one's hard-earned cash the way they want, especially on a house, is completely justified.

Yall really think Hasan shouldnt be able to own a nice house and also champion for the poor and underprivileged? There is a difference between making millions on twitch and paying 50% in taxes, and Jeff Bezos being worth 150 billion and paying no taxes. Happy hasan is crushing it — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 20, 2021

I'd like to congratulate @hasanthehun for building a successful career without having suck up to right wingers like Tucker Carlson. Enjoy the home. Nothing wrong with having nice things. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) August 20, 2021

HasanAbi has made no effort to hide his Twitch income on stream where a subcount depicts a 40k+ sub-average, and that combined with other revenue streams make for a lot of income. HasanAbi is estimated to make about $150,000 on Twitch via subs, donations, and ads, while his YouTube channel is estimated to rake in around $20,000 a month.

The Twitterati argue that for a socialist, accumulating 3+ million dollars worth of personal wealth is against his ethos of being a socialist and are giving him a lot of flak on the platform.

everyone collectively needs to calm down — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 20, 2021

sorry next time i’ll get one for my family that fits your personal expectations lmao do you fucking hear yourself? — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 20, 2021

in the future i will be replacing my 2011 toyota camry sport edition w leather heated seats and i cannot wait to hear what kind of wonderful intelligent discourse that will spring on here — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 20, 2021

i do donate, some public most not. however this is a fucking brain dead take that keeps dumbasses thinking that bill gates is a good guy btw. https://t.co/BsqpSRV3KP — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 20, 2021

After earning this kind of money for a while, a $2.7 million house seems trivial for a streamer of his stature.

Edited by Shaheen Banu