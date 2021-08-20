Twitter reacts as HasanAbi buys a $2.7 million home in West Hollywood, bashes him for his socialist stance

Popular Twitch streamer and self-proclaimed "left-wing political commentator" Hasan Piker, aka HasanAbi, has recently drawn the ire of the Twitter community after word of his recent purchase got out.
People have found HasanAbi's $2.7 million dollar purchase of a home in West Hollywood is at odds with his socialist persona, which is the primary criticism against him that's floating over on Twitter. The popular Twitch streamer has divided the Twitter community and has gone trending in the past hour, with over 24k tweets being circulated about him.
$2.7 million HasanAbi house purchase splits the Twitter community
Real Estate tracking website dirt.com initially reported that HasanAbi had purchased a house in West Hollywood for about $2.7 million dollars. The house is said to be approximately 3,800 square feet and contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The 6,607 sq. ft of loft space even affords HasanAbi a swimming pool, something a lot of Twitter doesn't approve of.
While some people are defending HasanAbi's use of his own money as justified, a lot of his audience feels that as a socialist spending $2.7 million on a house is unjustified. A lot of people over the internet believe that a large part of that money could have been donated and have their virtual pitchforks sharpened against HasanAbi.
Some community members like Ethan Klein have come forward to defend HasanAbi and reiterate that spending one's hard-earned cash the way they want, especially on a house, is completely justified.
HasanAbi has made no effort to hide his Twitch income on stream where a subcount depicts a 40k+ sub-average, and that combined with other revenue streams make for a lot of income. HasanAbi is estimated to make about $150,000 on Twitch via subs, donations, and ads, while his YouTube channel is estimated to rake in around $20,000 a month.
The Twitterati argue that for a socialist, accumulating 3+ million dollars worth of personal wealth is against his ethos of being a socialist and are giving him a lot of flak on the platform.
After earning this kind of money for a while, a $2.7 million house seems trivial for a streamer of his stature.
