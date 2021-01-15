Twitch streamer HasanAbi is confronted by neighbors for being "too loud" during live streams

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker recently discussed his neighbors' complaints about the noises he makes during his streams.

Hasanabi is a popular political commentator and gamer who streams for long hours on the daily. His fans couldn't be happier with his streaming schedule. The same does not apply to his neighbors.

During a recent Twitch stream, HasanAbi talked about how a few of his neighbors came to his house and asked him to keep the volume down during streams. This includes his political rants about Trump, his atheistic discourses, and the machine-gun fire sounds that are obviously part of the many video games that he plays.

Neighbors confront twitch streamer HasanAbi for the noises he makes during live streams

This is what HasanAbi had to say in a recent live stream:

“Seems like they can hear when I am yelling about f***ing the priest’s sister-wife, and, in their words, heavy automatic gunfire.”

The complaint seems to have caught HasanAbi by surprise. As is often the case with people that are heavily invested in the activities that they partake in, he didn't seem aware of how loud he often gets during these streams.

“They did not mention pig-f***ing, but the question was very interesting. The question was like, do you have two different streams? Like, do you do a continuous broadcast? Cause in the morning, we hear you yelling about Donald Trump.”

Donal Trump was recently banned from Twitter. The ban came after the breach and acts of violence that took place at the Capitol building. Trump was held accountable for his inflammatory tweets by Twitter.

HasanAbi definitely enjoyed the moment and had a hilarious reaction to it all. The streamer, as his many followers know, has a lot of incentive for talking passionately about this topic. Many of his most popular videos surround the discourse on Donald Trump and his presidency.

🦀🦀🦀Trump has been impeached once again 🦀🦀🦀https://t.co/5wivN0aMiw @hasanthehun one for the history books — mac #BLM (@Big_Mac713) January 13, 2021

It seems like his many viewers are not the only ones subjected to his liberal political views. His neighbors have inadvertently become a part of his ever-increasing audience as well.