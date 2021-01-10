"Now that he can't Tweet, he might Nuke something": Hasanabi reacts after Donald Trump is banned on Twitter

Donald Trump had his Twitter account suspended permanently, following the violence that ensued in the Capitol Hill building. Twitch streamer Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker expressed “concern” that he might nuke something next.

Donald Trump had been called out innumerable times for his tweets cause of their inflammatory nature. Trump had made it a habit to criticize the “liberal” media and had recently sent out tweets that seemed to glorify violence.

With #WeAreTrump and Goodbye Twitter trump looks like the Karen Of Twitter pic.twitter.com/LCavDWqpF2 — OverCasting (@OverCastingUsed) January 9, 2021

After investigation into the matter, Twitter released an official statement on the violence ensuing in the US Capitol Hill. After pro-Trump rioters breached the US Capitol Hill building, Trump’s tweets were taken into consideration.

Hasanabi expresses concern over Donald Trump’s next move, following permanent Twitter suspension

With the US Capitol Hill situation now under control, people worldwide had condemned Donald Trump’s tweets on the matter. Donald Trump and his supporters had undermined the election process via which Joe Biden was elected to replace him.

Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States and will be sworn in on January 20th, 2021. The two tweets that have been said to be inciting violence by Twitter can be read below.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Of course, until the start of the new Presidential term on 20th January, Donald Trump is still the President of the United States and has all the powers that come with the post. Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasanabi talked about Donald Trump's ban and joked about his next move.

Personally, I think Trump being banned from Twitter is an outrage and all his supporters should boycott the platform immediately. In fact, they should boycott all social media. As soon as possible. And never come back. Ever. Please don't come back. #WeAreTrump pic.twitter.com/5fVsbFesNa — JonesTheCat1234 (@JonesTheCat123) January 9, 2021

Hasanabi, in jest, stated that Donald Trump might decide to nuke something next. Of course, Donald Trump has always been an avid Twitter user, and the ban will certainly infuriate him.

now that this dude can’t tweet im legit worried he’s gonna nuke something — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) January 9, 2021

People from around the world are also wondering what Trump's next move will be.

Just hours after his personal Twitter account was permanently suspended, President Trump said he would look into building his own social-media platform https://t.co/tYvIEgxgbB pic.twitter.com/WycK0JPHJE — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2021

Trump, since his ban, has been talking about building his own social media platform. Regardless, Donald Trump is no longer on Twitter. It looks like most people are quite happy about it.