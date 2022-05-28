Twitch streamer ItsSky laid a rap beat over Amber Heard's lawyer, and viewers are in love

Twitch streamer ItsSky may have created the best content around the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial yet, all thanks to a rap beat. The streamer laid a track down over Amber Heard’s lawyer as she was speaking, and it was excellent. The lawyer unintentionally had exceptional flow and fit the beat perfectly.

Her chat loved it, and so did Reddit, who couldn’t get enough of the track.

After grooving to the beat, ItsSky exclaimed:

“How does it fit?!”

During the Twitch streamer’s trial reactions, one viewer suggested that Amber Heard’s lawyer needs a rap beat behind her. Others in her chat were in tow, suggesting the lawyer spits harder than Eminem.

Users were asking for ItsSky to drop a rap beat behind it, and the streamer obliged (Image from ItsSky/Twitch)

It seemed like ItsSky agreed. She did not respond to the chat, but instead began typing away, and before long, a quiet rap beat started playing behind the lawyer. The chat ate it up, with some saying that it sounded like the lawyer was perfectly matching the BPM (Beats Per Minute) of the track.

The Twitch streamer lost it and began dancing to the track while Amber Heard’s lawyer continued to litigate in the background. The streamer continued to listen to the track long after the initial clip ended, with her chat absolutely loving the mix of the hip hop track and the lawyer’s droning voice.

Turns out, the Twitch streamer's chat absolutely ate this beat up with the lawyer speaking (Image via Twitch)

While many have reacted to the Amber Heard trial versus Johnny Depp, few have made such a brief but entertaining piece involving it. All it took was a little rap.

“This hits crazy”: Reddit praises Twitch streamer’s clip

Quite a few regulars in the LiveStreamFails subReddit came to praise this particular clip, talking about how well the music worked so well with the voice of the lawyer and the manner with which she spoke.

Some brought up other classic memes in this style, where someone’s quick speech had a rap track laid down behind it to amazing effect. Among these was the "Brexit Rap God" clip, which previously appeared on LiveStreamFails.

Others compared her to Eminem, calling her the Female Eminem from the multiverse. Quite a few others picked up on this, joking about the whole video.

One Redditor also suggested that the beat sounded similar to something Immortal Technique would produce, in particular, “Dance with the Devil.”

Thanks to Reddit, people got the answer to the question, “What track was that?” It was “Old School Dark Rap Beat / Cutthroat (Prod. by Syndrome), and it frankly, fits the bit of dialogue in the trial perfectly.

While the trial is incredibly serious, one streamer was able to make something comical out of it, which her viewers and social media alike appreciated tremendously.

