Watch: xQc reacts as emergency alert interrupts Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard closing statement

Felix "xQc" was watching the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial on stream, as he has for the past few weeks. As the trial finally reached its closing statements, there was an interruption in the courtroom.

As one of Amber Heard's lawyers made their closing argument, the sound of emergency alerts rang out from various cell phones in the courtroom. The streamer reacted during the moment.

"Amber alerts?"

xQc reacts to emergency alerts interrupting the Johnny Depp trial

The former Overwatch pro has joined a list of large streamers who have been closely following the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial on stream. He typically streams for long periods at a time, meaning the trial's daily court proceedings may only make up a third of that day's stream.

As the trial approaches its end, closing statements were made in the courtroom today. There was an awkward moment when Heard's lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, was making their closing arguments. Multiple phones inside the courtroom went off with what sounded like an Amber alert.

Judge Penney Azcarate, who's presiding over the case, took a moment to address the interruption during a lull in Rottenborn's closing arguments.

"There appears to be an Amber alert, but I think we're ok."

The judge also gave an indirect reminder to those in the courtroom to silence their cell phones to prevent further interruptions.

While it would've been quite a coincidence if an Amber alert went off during Amber Heard's closing statement, it turns out that likely wasn't the case. The alert was likely a severe weather alert. The courthouse is located in Fairfax County, Virginia, and is experiencing thunderstorms and potentially tornadoes today.

xQc did give credit to Rottenborn for keeping his composure and not letting the alerts in the courtroom distract him from giving his closing argument.

"Good job to the lawyer for keeping going though."

There have been many strange moments during the Depp v. Heard trial that have kept it going as an international specatacle. While the case may be coming to a close, it hasn't yet finished providing streamers with content.

Fans react to the Depp v. Heard closing statement interruption

On the R/LivestreamFail subreddit, one viewer shared their story of a weather alert going off during a similar situation.

A few users who live in Virginia clarified that it was not an Amber alert, but a weather alert. While an Amber alert would've certainly been quite a coincidence, it would seem that was not the case.

While many streamers and viewers have been engrossed in the Depp v. Heard trial, one Reddit user expressed his distaste for all the streamers reacting to it, and said they couldn't wait for everyone to move on.

While not everyone is a fan of the react meta on Twitch, big streamers like xQc pull in large amounts of viewers to see them react to things like this trial, meaning they have no incentive not to continue.

