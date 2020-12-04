Twitch streamer Jericho talks about “live DMCA programs” that the platform might use in the future

In a recent stream, Jericho mentioned that both RIAA and NMPA have been working with a French company to create “live DMCA programs" that will identify and block copyrighted music right at the source.

Currently, Twitch works with Audible Magic Corporation, a California-based company that provides content identification services to social networks, record labels, music publishers, and television and movie studios.

However, it has been reported that both RIAA and NMPA are not happy with the way Twitch has handled the recent DMCA debacle.

The two organizations have been working closely with a French company to create “live DMCA programs” that will allow instant detection of copyrighted content. This will in turn mean that the content will be muted right at the source, thereby not interfering with the live stream on a constant basis.

Jericho says Twitch of the future will have live DMCA-infringement detection

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is a trade organization that represents the recording industry in the United States. The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) is the trade association for the American music industry,

Both the organizations have constantly criticized video companies such as Twitch and Amazon for using copyrighted content on a regular basis. In a recent stream, Jericho, whose real name is Tucker Boner, talked about the issue.

Jericho is a Twitch streamer/YouTuber who plays a variety of games such as PUBG, CS: GO, Fortnite, Valorant and COD: Modern Warfare. He currently has 1.26 million subscribers on YouTube along with a further 1.2 million followers on Twitch.

During a recent stream, Jericho was engaging with fans when he began to talk about the recent DMCA debacle, and how Twitch has managed to disappoint multiple parties, including content creators, viewers and even trade associations.

“They (RIAA and NMPA) are very not happy with Twitch. They are not happy with the way Twitch is handling copyrighted content. They are not happy with the way Twitch is moving forward with copyrighted content. They have been working closely with a French company I cannot remember the name of.”

He went on to compare Audible Magic’s program with the French company’s and said that the French company’s program is much better.

Jericho was of the opinion that it is only a matter of time before a live DMCA program is introduced which is fully capable of identifying, muting, and reporting copyrighted content that streamers use, all on a real-time basis.

With no apparent solution forthcoming to the entire debacle, perhaps such a system might just end up serving all parties better.

Of course, such a change will take a lot of time, and for now, the DMCA controversy is expected to go on for some time.