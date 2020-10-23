Justaminx is a Twitch streamer who has over 431k followers on the platform. She regularly posts videos on YouTube as well, where she has around 198k subscribers. Justaminx is primarily a ‘Just chatting’ or ‘IRL’ streamer, although she occasionally plays games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends and Fortnite as well.

Regardless, the streamer has a rather cheerful personality, and spends hours engaging with her viewers on a regular basis. Recently, we had talked about the hilarious voluntary ‘sleep-stream’ that the streamer had hosted. The stream didn't as planned, as most of her viewers decided to effectively make it impossible for her to sleep.

Of course, this was not the first time that she had hosted a sleep-stream, albeit the kind of results were extremely similar both times. In this article, we look at a recent hilarious incident that left JustaMinx’s viewers in splits.

Image Credits: Twitch Lyfe, YouTube

Twitch Streamer 'JustMinx' stabs a can of 'White Claw' and instantly regrets her decision

‘White Claw’ is an alcoholic seltzer water beverage that has around 5% alcoholic content. Recently, the streamer was seen trying the drink out, albeit with mixed results. First, we saw JustaMinx playing around with a can on one of her ‘IRL’ streams.

The streamer was seen whipping around a pair of scissors, and eventually asked the following question.

“Can I stab my White Claw?”

With nobody to answer, she went ahead and tried it, but immediately regretted her decision. The drink flew into her eyes, as she responded with a rather violent cry of anguish. As hilarious as the incident was, the streamer was in visible pain, and ran out of the room, all the while screaming in agony!

However, JustaMinx wasn’t exactly done with ‘White Claw’. The next day, the streamer returned, but this time sat soberly and tried to take a sip of the drink. However, fate had other ideas, as she immediately began to choke and ended up spilling quite a lot of the drink.

It seems as if there have been not one, but two unfortunate incidents for JustaMinx that are directly related to ‘White Claw’. Overall, it just seems as if the streamer does not get along too well with alcoholic beverages.