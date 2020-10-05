Lacari is a Twitch streamer/gamer who plays a bunch of different games including Black Desert Online and Tekken 7.

Recently, he has been playing quite a bit of Dota 2 as well. Until a few days ago, the Twitch streamer had almost 180,000 followers on the platform.

While this does not make him a huge name in the streaming industry, the streamer’s growth has been halted due to a rather unfortunate event. A few days ago, Lacari was banned from Twitch for 24 hours. This was because he had mistakenly shown an explicit ‘Game of Thrones’ clip on his stream.

Upon his return, he was surprised to find that he had lost almost 90% of his total followers. As you can see in the picture below, more than 160 thousand followers were missing from his account upon his return.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Twitch streamer loses over 160,000 followers in a single day due to a glitch

Even if the story is quite absurd, this glitch has affected quite a few Content Creators in the past as well.

Back in March 2020, Twitch streamer Amouranth had ended up losing 300,000 of her followers following a ban. The same kind of a situation has been reported by multiple streamers in the past.

The ban made me lose 90k followers on twitch and I realized having a lower follower count is the wave anyways — Poke (@pokelawls) November 24, 2019

Regardless, the incident was rather unfortunate for Lacari, who already had a 24-hour ban he had to contend with.

You can listen to Lacari discussing his ban in the clip below.

Further, quite a few fans showed up on various social media including Reddit to get to the bottom of what was happening.

Fellow streamer Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo was also surprised with the happenings, and told his viewers that he had no idea that Lacari was online.

He further condemned Twitch for what had happened, and called for immediate action.

Further, we also saw Lacari explain that he has already tried to call the people that he knew at Twitch, but none of them have been able to help him find a solution. According to Lacari, he is not a very ‘big’ streamer and it wouldn’t have mattered too much if he was.

However, he says that the countless followers and the 700 subscribers he lost is not of prime importance to Twitch as he does not bring in as much money as some other, bigger streamers do.

Lacari thinks that he is not on the top of Twitch’s priority list and things could have been quite different, if he was a bigger streamer.