"Picking your nose is bad?": Twitch streamer LyndonFPS has an odd 'snack' during match of Super People

Note: The clip of LyndonFPS may be distressing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Lyndon "LyndonFPS" Lauder carried out quite the bizarre display on stream, in an attempt to silently hit back at a viewer's statement.

During his latest Twitch streamer, he spotted a chat message from one of his viewers, telling him that "picking" his nose was bad. In response, LydonFPS began picking his own nose, going the extra mile to really annoy viewers, and said:

"Picking your nose is bad?"

LyndonFPS wordlessly responds to viewer's comment

During a recent stream, Canadian esports player Lyndon "LyndonFPS" Lauder played Super People and interacted with his chat between matches.

At one point, he was confronted by a viewer who wrote the following text in his chat box: "Picking your nose is bad..."

LyndonFPS, sounding confused, repeated the following words and proceeded to pick his nose and eat it.

Without uttering another word, he began to pick his own nose. However, he didn't stop there and took the further step of seemingly eating the remnants on his fingers as well.

This went on for more than 10 seconds, with the streamer looking fairly calm during the act. After the match began, he non-chalantly wore his headphones once again and continued on, as if nothing had just happened in the previous moments.

Fans react to LyndonFPS' picking his nose on stream

His chat remained fairly quiet, and none pointed out what he had done, until a viewer commented the following as a joke:

Seemingly, humor such as the one described is common for LydonFPS, taking into account how unfazed his viewers appeared to be. Redditors seemed to take it in stride as well, with one joking that the esports player should have "shared."

LyndonFPS banned for a week after passing out from alcohol on stream

Picking one's nose isn't the only odd action LyndonFPS has carried out on stream, however.

On May 24, 2019, the streamer was banned from Twitch for around a week following a livestream he had done. Allegedly, he drank a large mug of beer which caused him to pass out and fall asleep mid-stream.

The stream was supposedly cut while it was live, as opposed to the usual method of streamers having a suspension handed out hours after their stream gets over.

