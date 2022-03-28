Twitch streamer Rellik comes across armed squatter while exploring an abandoned building

Twitch streamer Rellik is majorly known for his IRL live streams, where he simply explores and wanders around abandoned buildings across the entire world. However, in his recent March 27, 2022 broadcast, the streamer came across an armed squatter while exploring a building. Naturally, anyone can get a bit nervous and scared in this situation but not him.

While exploring abandoned buildings, the popular streamer has come across a plethora of fascinating things. From finding weird things to getting scared by a humongous dog, the Twitch streamer has done it all. However, meeting an armed squatter is just on another level. Notably, nothing can beat this experience for sure.

Rellik's encounter with an armed squatter is a memorable one

The viral Twitch streamer is on his own journey to find the most abandoned structures across the world that are almost set to be torn down in the future. As per Rellik, he wants to capture the beauty of these empty, abandoned structures to preserve these buildings in video form. As expected, it definitely takes a lot of determination and courage to find these kinds of buildings and most importantly explore them.

Earlier today, the Twitch streamer wandered through an abandoned building filming the emptiness of the building and the hallway. As he was venturing down the dark hallway, he heard some disturbances as if someone else was also present in that building and that was exactly the case.

In a turn of events, the Twitch streamer found himself face-to-face with a Squatter and that too armed with a knife. He treated the squatter kindly, trying to avoid getting into any trouble with that armed squatter. Rellik said:

"I explore abandoned buildings all over the world and I am just walking around checking out the building."

After having a polite, ideal conversation with the stranger, he hilariously notes:

"Hey knock yourself out, get all you want. Have a good day."

As expected, viewers loved every bit of this encounter. Who wouldn't love a conversation with a completely strange squatter, right? One viewer even joked about him looking like a police officer again.

Evidently, the whole encounter was fun to witness. Basically, it shows that even exploring abandoned buildings can be fascinating. Hopefully, the Twitch rising star will continue exploring such abandoned structures for viewers to enjoy.

