Twitch streamer's Fall Guys cosplay ends up taking dark turn

Mediatonic's Fall Guys has been one of the top games this summer, ever since its official launch back in August.

From garnering millions of fans and downloads within its first week to earning plaudits for its colorful world replete with endearing bean-shaped protagonists, Fall Guys has proved to be the right kind of distraction for gamers across the globe.

The multi-colored beans, aka the Fall Guys, are one of the primary reasons behind the game's spectacular success, as players can access a plethora of appealing Fall Guys skins, which adds a splash of color and contribute to the game's overall vibes.

BEAN SPILLING POST



Announcing dates always feels like you're cursing things, but it's Halloween month, so let's get cursed!



🔥 Season 2 launches on Thursday 8th October 🔥



Season 1 will now end as Season 2 begins and we're going to DOUBLE fame points during this time! 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9TFIZ1BDd — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 2, 2020

Several streamers are also fans of Fall Guys, and recently, a Twitch streamer by the name of Ciirella decided to dress up as one of the iconic beans.

While she seemed to be aiming for a cute and colourful look akin to a Fall Guys bean, to her horror, the result of her cosplay ended up looking starkly different.

Twitch streamers' Fall Guys 'cursed' cosplay goes horribly wrong

As a homage to the game and its colorful characters, Ciirela recently attempted a cosplay, which ended up resembling a nightmarish version of everyone's favourite Fall Guy.

The Twitch streamers attempt was to resemble the iconic pink Fall Guys bean, and she armed herself with paint and a costume, which all seemed to be on point. That was until she decided to put them all together.

Talking about the 'cursed' outcome of her cosplay, Ciirella addressed her viewers and was able to see the humor in the entire situation:

"I didn't know it was going to be a failed cosplay. I honestly thought I was going to look really cute. I thought I was honestly going to look like this cute Fall Guys cosplay."

"But I don't know why I thought that, because how the f**k would I look like that?"

Her hilarious reaction to her own failed 'cursed' cosplay was indeed heartening to see, and made for some wholesome moment, even as her clip continues to rake in views online.