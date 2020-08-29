Top 5 skins in Fall Guys Season 2

Fall Guys is the newest success story in all of gaming, not just in the battle royale genre. It has been played by millions of people. Fall Guys has taken cues from several other popular games when it comes to incorporating content. There is a battle pass, a shop, and skins galore to dress up the little jelly bean man with.

Developer Mediatonic just recently released a preview for Fall Guys Season 2. The preview video included details about the new season's theme. It is set to take Fall Guys to the medieval ages. New mini game maps were shown as well as a handful of new skins. Of course there will be other skins introduced via DLC packages or in the store, but these ones can be assumed as the main focus on Fall Guys Season 2.

5 best skins coming in Fall Guys Season 2

#5 – Knight

When the medieval times are mentioned, knights in shining armor are one of the first things to come to mind. It is pretty unsurprising that a knight is coming as a skin in Fall Guys Season 2. Per the preview, it seems there may be multiple types of knights available, but the fully armored blue knight skin looks to be the superior. It really brings the medieval style that Fall Guys Season 2 is going for.

#4 – Viking

Some people are unaware that Vikings were a large part of medieval times. The term is interchangeable with the Middle Ages. Vikings are just naturally cool. With the signature pointed helmet and beard, the viking skin in Fall Guys Season 2 depicts the raiders quite well. Grab this skin to strike fear into the other players as you race for the crown.

#3 – Witch

This is a perfect skin for Fall Guys Season 2. Coming out in October, having a witch available around Halloween is no coincidence. The witch is dressed in classic attire for when one thinks of a witch. The skin has long green hair, a fluffy skirt, and the typical witch hat with a pink skull on the front. This skin will be used quite often in Fall Guys Season 2.

#2 – Wizard

If knights are the first people that come to mind with a medieval theme, wizards are definitely the second. One of the most famous medieval characters is Merlin, a wizard. This Fall Guys Season 2 skin is as classic looking as the rest. The wizard is dressed head to toe in blue. The skin has large glasses, a long white beard, pointed hat, and robe. It won't help allow you to magically win the crown, but you can look magical doing it.

#1 – Dragon

What are wizards and knights without the biggest medieval danger? Adding a dragon skin alongside the others just makes sense for Fall Guys Season 2. The orange dragon comes with red hands and feet and a set of wings. Horns are found all over the head with huge eyes and fangs. The dragon skin is definitely the coolest shown in the Fall Guys Season 2 preview. Now, it just needs a victory celebration that breathes fire.