Top 5 beginner tips for Fall Guys

There isn't another title on the market that's as popular as Fall Guys right now. The ultimate knockout game has taken the gaming community by storm and as such, new players are joining its ranks every day.

While this is fantastic news for developer Mediatonic and Fall Guys itself, it also means there are thousands of players who have no idea what to do when loading up for the first time. If you fall into this crowd, here are five beginner tips to help you on your way to your first Crown.

5 beginner tips for Fall Guys

#5 - Learn the maps

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

One of the first things you need to do if you hope to achieve success in Fall Guys is to learn every map. As many streamers have stated, most wins come from extensive game map knowledge. Choosing the correct route and strategy on each individual map is absolutely key if you wish to win your first game. Make sure you're taking everything in when you play a map for the first time.

#4 - Understand the controls

The controls play a major role in Fall Guys. You need to understand when to dive, when to jump, and how to grab other players to give yourself an advantage in certain situations. When learning the maps, also make sure to take note of when to use what control and when not to use them.

#3 - Don't grab other players

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

One of the most desirable things to do whenever you first start playing Fall Guys is to grab an opponent. While this can be a fun distraction, it rarely results in anything of substance for your gameplay. When you're at a more advanced level it could be worth it, but when you're just starting out, grabbing opponents often hinders you more than it does them.

#2 - Don't be too competitive

As with any new game, you shouldn't expect to win right off the bat. So while you can of course still go for the Crown, your first few hours should be about learning the game rather than being ultra-competitive. This often leads to more frustrations than it does enjoyment.

#1 - First place doesn't matter

(Image Credit: Mediatonic)

Earning first place in every single Fall Guys round is not important whatsoever. You just need to ensure that you qualify, as racing to be the first one done in a round earns you no significant advantage. While being the first to cross the finish line is great, it shouldn't be a goal.