Anyone who has played Fall Guys knows what their favorite maps are, and which ones they dread popping up on the screen. In total, the Ultimate Knockout title has 25 maps that are all somewhat unique. While this does make for some great variety, it also means some maps won't be as enjoyable as others.

However, determining a good map from a bad one has a lot to do with opinion. After all, your personal style of gameplay will shape how you view a specific map. For today though, we'll be counting down our picks for the top five worst maps in Fall Guys.

Top five worst maps in Fall Guys

#5 Tail Tag

When executed correctly, Tail Tag isn't that bad a map. However, more often than not, players don't really navigate the map as intended. The object of the level is simple, as all you need to do is steal another player's tag and hold onto your own. However, this can often lead to players hiding when they have a tag or not moving at all until the end, as Jack "CouRage" Dunlop shows us.

How to win Tail Tag 100% of the time...



*NOT CLICKBAIT* pic.twitter.com/vdxItu7fXM — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 17, 2020

#4 Hoarders

Unlike Tail Tag, Hoarders is just an all-around frustrating map to play in Fall Guys. The level is split into three teams, and the goal is to get as many balls on your side as possible. Of course, half of the time the physics of the balls don't work correctly, and this leads to some irritating moments.

#3 See Saw

See Saw might be the most polarizing map in all of Fall Guys. Players either love this level or hate it with all of their being. Those that like See Saw seem to enjoy it for its sheer craziness. Though it's an interesting design, this map doesn't work properly most of the time, and this leads to players falling off the map more times than they should.

#2 Perfect Match

The concept of Perfect Match is intriguing and actually well-executed. Having players remember which tile matches the fruit shown on the board is a terrific idea, and Fall Guys pulls it off brilliantly. However, the main issue with Perfect Match is how early it appears in the qualifying rounds. Players simply migrate to the biggest group of players and don't actually memorize any fruit.

#1 Egg Scramble

In our opinion, Egg Scramble takes the top spot as the worst map in Fall Guys. Once again, the concept is sound; players grabbing and stealing eggs for their team's basket is a fantastic idea in theory. However, the map falls apart during the middle stages. There's too much happening, and it's tough to actually grab and hold onto an egg without grabbing another player or falling down.