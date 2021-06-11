Twitch streamer's girlfriend falls into water while walking the dog on live stream

Twitch streamer Iverz76’s girlfriend recently fell into a body of water while walking their dog during a “Just Chatting” live stream.

Iverz76 is a Twitch streamer with around 10k followers on the platform. He is primarily a “Just Chatting” and “Travels and Outdoors” streamer, who also plays games such as Rust and Z1: Battle Royale, apart from streaming Poker.

Iverz76 was live streaming in a dock along with his girlfriend, who was walking their tiny dog. However, as she tried to walk over a small wooden bridge, she stumbled and fell into the water instead!

Iverz76 was streaming live from a dock along with his girlfriend, pet dog, and a couple of friends. The streamer recently hosted multiple live streams alongside his girlfriend from small luxury boats. However, during the live stream yesterday, on 10th June, 2021, his girlfriend got into an unfortunate accident while trying to reach the boat.

The incident can be seen in the clip above. Iverz76’s girlfriend was walking their pet dog towards the boat, and had to walk across a small wooden bridge. However, her attention was focused on helping their pet dog across the bridge. She did not watch her own steps, and ended up stumbling and falling into the water.

The streamer and his friends rushed to help his girlfriend, as he eventually switched off the stream. However, some viewers pointed out that the streamer himself was not too concerned about his girlfriend falling into the water.

Iverz76 ended up continuing the stream, as the group eventually got on the boat. Regardless, as the clip suggests, his Twitch chat found the incident hilarious.

(Image via Iverz76, Twitch)

The clip has since made its way to the r/Livestreamfail subreddit, with most Reddit viewers also concluding that the incident was hilarious.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Most viewers talked about the streamer’s hilarious response. It must also be noted that Iverz76 currently allows only subscribers to view his content on Twitch. The streamer is also active on Instagram, although he currently has less than 350 followers.

